MAYNARD “BUD” M. HEARN JR.

Maynard “Bud” M. Hearn Jr., 74 of Memphis, MO and formerly of Fairfield, IA passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Clarke County Nursing Home in Kahoka, MO. As were Bud’s wishes his body has been cremated. A time to remember and celebrate Bud’s life will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in the Wapello Hall Building at the Wapello County Fairgrounds in Eldon, IA. Memorial contributions in Bud’s honor may be directed to a Veteran’s organization of your choice. Friends may leave online condolences at www. cranston familyfuneral home.com.

Maynard McCellian Hearn Jr. was born on October 15, 1949 to Maynard and Josephine Pearson Hearn. He was the oldest of five children and graduated from Fairfield High School. Upon graduation, Bud entered the United States Army and joined the infantry where he became an Airborne Ranger. He was proud of his country and his service. With his honorable discharge he returned home where he began working as a truck driver. He was united in marriage to Tong Sun Kim and together they became the proud parents of two daughters, Tammy and Tanya. Bud loved his role as father and as time passed, he became a dedicated grandfather and great grandfather. Bud loved the outdoors and the PBR (Professional Bull Riders). He leaves behind a legacy of hard work and dedication to his family and his country. In Bud’s own words, “I’ve Lived a full life, seen a lot of places, done a lot of things. I have raised two kids and got to travel a lot. I enjoyed my life for the most part…faster trucks, slower women, cold beer, and more money.”

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Gavin Hannah.

Left to honor his memory are his daughters, Tammy and Tanya, as well as four grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; four siblings, Ralph, Deb, Tim, and Carl, and many extended family and friends.