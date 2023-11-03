Christmas In Novinger To Be Held Soon

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Christmas season is quickly approaching, and shoppers will want to get their lists ready for the Christmas in Novingerevent on Saturday, November 18th. Three shopping locations will provide a variety of selections sure to please with something for everyone you need a gift for.

The 37th Country Christmas Craft Festival will be held from 9 am – 3 pm in the Novinger School (on Hwy 149, four blocks north of Hwy 6). Over 70 booths of all types of crafts will fill both gyms and all the hallways. Several new vendors are participating this year. Among the handmade goods for sale this year will be repurposed/second chance items, polymer clay ornaments, quilts, blankets, baby and young children’s items, woodworking projects, homemade soap, hair accessories, various types of jewelry, knitted and crochet items, wreaths and floral arrangements, embroidered items, woven and rope baskets, antler art, jellies and jams, leather purses and other items, hand-painted and country crafts. Crafters will also be selling all types of fabric items and woven rugs, scroll saw work, goat milk bath and body products, primitive signs and rustic crafts, various types of art work, sublimation tumblers, t-shirts and other items, home décor and seasonal decorations. A bake sale (featuring homemade candy), and a food stand (featuring cinnamon rolls and pies) will also be open during the activity. The history book, “NOVINGER (ADAIR COUNTY), MISSOURI: The People, the Town and the Surrounding Communities”, will be for available for viewing and sale just inside the high school gym. Visitors will want to register at the front door for the free drawings held every half-hour. Admission is by donation.

On the west side of town, the Novinger Community Center will host a Holiday Bazaar from 9 am – 3 pm including vintage and collectible items, crafts including quilts and home decor, wreaths and floral arrangements, homemade food goodies, jewelry and direct sales products. Visitors should take Route O toward the former downtown area and turn left at the caboose. The center is located next to the fairgrounds area.

In addition, Shopper’s Delight will be held from 9 am– 4 pm, at the Novinger Firehouse located along Hwy 6 on the east side of town. All types of direct sales vendors will sell their wares along with some craft items, homemade food products and more.

The Country Christmas Craft Festival and Holiday Bazaar are fundraising events for Novinger Renewal, Inc., a non-profit corporation whose mission is to preserve the history of the area and help to make the community a better place in which to live. Renewal’s projects include the Novinger Log Homestead, Community Center, former Methodist Church preservation, caboose restoration and various community events. Proceeds from Shopper’s Delight will assist the Friends of the Novinger Firehouse in providing maintenance on the building.