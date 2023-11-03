BONNIE JEAN SCHUMACHER

Bonnie Jean Schumacher (Jurries), age 76, of Memphis, Missouri, died at the Scotland County Hospital on October 26, 2023, while being treated for an acute illness. Formerly “graduating” from Hospice care for terminal heart issues from May 2022 through February 2023, she was able to survive for 17 months living in her own home, despite the shorter timelines medical providers predicted for her.

Bonnie, known as “Jean” or “Jeannie” to her immediate family, was born on May 30, 1947 to parents Wilbur “Shorty” and Fernetta “Blondie” (Pettiecord) Jurries and grew up in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Almost all family members had a nickname, and she was known as “Jean”, in order to eliminate confusion with a family horse that was owned at the time, also named Bonnie. Her family later moved to Manson, Iowa, where she graduated from high school in 1965. Growing up, she enjoyed singing in her church and high school choirs, attending family reunions and events at Arnold’s Park, Iowa, as well as spending time with 11 aunts and uncles on her mother’s side of the family, and 11 aunts and uncles on her father’s side (along with countless cousins).

On March 5, 1966 she married Dallace Schumacher, and went on to have three children – Scott (b. 1969), James (stillborn 1974), and Shelley (stillborn 1978). Bonnie and Dallace started their married life living in a small mobile home in the town of Nevada, Iowa. They then moved to Arab, Alabama in 1976, then settled for many years in Lone Tree, Iowa from 1980 to 1990. Bonnie was employed by the Lone Tree Community School, working in the cafeteria until 1989. She volunteered much of her time then with the United Presbyterian Church of Lone Tree, and was also as a CPR and First Aid instructor with the American Red Cross.

After a short time living in Portage, Michigan, Bonnie and Dallace moved to Niota, Illinois, where Bonnie served as the Church Secretary for the Appanoose Faith Presbyterian Church (her first of two Presbyterian Church Secretary jobs!). She was also a part time water aerobics exercise teacher for seniors at the pool in Fort Madison, Iowa. After Dallace retired in 2004, Bonnie and Dallace moved to the community of Memphis, Missouri, where Dallace, at age 61, built their forever, sustainable, semi-earth-bermed home with a 2-acre pond on 30 acres just north of town. Bonnie owned and managed LJ Services (Little Jobs), a handyman service, with Dallace as the sole worker until 2018. Along with her husband, Bonnie was active in the community, volunteering at the Memphis Theatre, acting as treasurer for Beta Sigma Phi, was an Elder and worked as the Church Administrative Secretary for the First Presbyterian Church of Memphis for over 13 years. Toward the end of her life, she also led her church congregation each Sunday morning as Liturgist and Communion Leader following the passing of the church’s beloved pastor, Pam Glasgow. Despite a lifelong fear of public speaking, she stepped up courageously to lead the congregation for well over three years while they were without a designated pastor. After resigning from her church secretary and liturgist duties, Bonnie founded a small non-profit religious printing and publishing company named Quiet Path Ministries, with her son Scott. Through this ministry she continued and expanded her former church outreach to those in nursing homes and those who were homebound due to illnesses in the Memphis community.

Bonnie was an avid reader all of her adult life, enjoying mostly mystery novels and Christian fiction. Her Amazon Kindle was always full. She loved The Hunger Games and Harry Potter books and movies, Saint Louis Cardinals Baseball, gospel music, traveling with the Mark Twain Chorale, gardening and canning, attending family gatherings, and recently traveling to meet her newest grandnephew, Hank.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallace Schumacher, and is survived by her son, Scott Schumacher; brothers Thomas and William Jurries; nieces Katlin Steinmetz (Jurries), Shelby Staker (Jurries), and Angela Jurries; grandnephew Hank Steinmetz; as well as many cousins and close friends. Bonnie’s compassion and caring will be missed by all who knew her.

Online condolences may be shared with the Schumacher family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel. com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis, Missouri.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 11, at Our Savior Methodist Church, 1130 11th St, in Manson, Iowa. A smaller service in Memphis, Missouri will be advertised locally at a later time. Cards and letters to Bonnie’s family may be sent in her name, in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E Madison St, Memphis, MO 63555. Because of Bonnie’s life-long love for reading, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Scotland County Memorial Library.