100th Annual Pie Supper at Bible Grove School

By Audrey Spray

This is their 100 Annual Pie Supper. They missed two years because of covid. The annual Pie Supper began in 1921 when the school first opened. It is traditionally held in October before Halloween.

It was an annual fund raiser for the school and used for the class trips. The earlier pie suppers were just that. The ladies and girls baked pies and then an auction was held.

The men of the congregation bid on the pies of their sweethearts for a chance to go eat them with the ladies who made them.

Pies have been known in the past to go for $250 to $300.

The last pie sold at the pie supper before the school closed was rumored to have sold for $450 to $500 – a Blackberry Pie. There was a bidding war going on between two people.

When school was in session the kids from first to eighth grade would put on a school play.

Over the years the pie supper has changed a lot.

Today, they have games for the kiddos, drawings for door prizes, a cake walk, kids costume parade, and the pie auction.

The high school closed in 1956. They continued to have first through eighth grade until the school closed in 1995.

The Bible Grove Historical Preservation Committee was formed in 1990. The Committee worked to get the school on the National Register of Historic Places.

To help raise funds for the upkeep of the building, they have their Bible Grove Day celebration held in August, the Pie Supper in October, and the Turkey Supper in November.

During the winter months January through April, they have breakfast once a month. The first weekend of deer season they serve a Deer Hunters Lunch.

Everyone is always welcome to attend any of the events.

The school and school grounds are available for rent anytime of the year .