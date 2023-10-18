FLOYD CONE BAKER

Floyd Cone Baker “Coney” 74, of Memphis died Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

He was born the son of Floyd A. and Helen R. (Cone) Baker on April 7, 1949 in Scotland County. Coney lived his whole life here, graduating from Memphis High School in 1968.

Coney joined the United States Army in April 1969 and served in Vietnam attaining the rank of SP-4. He earned a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, 2 Overseas Service Bars, an M-14 Marksman’s Badge and an M-16 Expert Badge. He was honorably discharged in November 1970 and transferred to the United States Army Reserves.

Farming was Coney’s life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening; as well as getting coffee and visiting with friends at the V.F.W. post in Memphis, where he was a member. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren on the farm.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Dale.

He is survived by his children: Ashley (Cody) Berendzen of St. Louis, Adam (Tahnee) Baker of Downing, and Amy (Russ) Adams of Kirksville; grandchildren including Tylar, Jayde and Greydon Baker, and Olivia and Nolan Berendzen; special friend, Mary Morgan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Gravesite services were held October 17 at the Trinity Cemetery with Larry Smith officiating. Military services were performed by the Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial V.F.W. Post #4958 of Memphis and the Missouri Military Honors Program.

A celebration of life for Coney was held at the V.F.W. Post in Memphis following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial V.F.W. Post #4958 of Memphis and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the Baker family by signing the guestbook at gerthfuneralservice. com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth