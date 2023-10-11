Scotland County Softball Rundown

By: Weston Smith

October 2, 2023 | 5:00PM | Milan, MO

Final Score: Milan 9, Scotland County 4

The Scotland County Lady Tigers started their week on the road at Milan High School. The Lady Tigers scored 2 in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. The Lady Wildcats of Milan wasted no time getting that lead back, putting up 5 runs in the bottom of the inning. The Lady Tigers would score another pair of runs in the top of the 3rd inning to narrow the deficit. Score Milan 5, Scotland County 4. The Lady Wildcats would add 2 runs in the bottom of the 4th and 5th inning to extend their lead. Finishing the game with a final score of Milan 9, Scotland County 4. Kwyn Hamlin, Kenzie Miller, and Lilly Frederick all batted in runs for the Lady Tigers.

October 3, 2023 | 5:00PM | Shelbyville, MO

Final Score: North Shelby 10, Scotland County 0

The North Shelby Lady Raiders jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Scoring 1 run in the bottom of the first inning. Then adding 3 runs in the bottom of the 3rd, 4 runs in the bottom of the 4th, and 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th. The Lady Raiders held the Lady Tigers scoreless to end the contest after 5 innings with a final score of North Shelby 10, Scotland County 0. Kwyn Hamlin led the way for the Lady Tigers recording 3 hits.

October 5, 2023 | 5:00PM | Memphis, MO

Final Score: Canton 22, Scotland County 2

The Lady Tigers of Canton came to town on Thursday. It’s safe to say the bus ride didn’t impact their bats. Canton jumped out to an early lead, scoring 5 runs in the top of the 1st inning. The Lady Tigers of Scotland County responded with 2 runs of their own in the bottom of the 1st. After that, Canton would go on to score 5 runs in the 2nd, 5 runs in the 3rd, and 7 runs in the 4th. Holding Scotland County scoreless in the bottom half of those innings. The game ended after 4 innings with a final score of Canton 22, Scotland County 2.

Scotland County falls to 1-18 on the season. They will be in action Monday, October 9th @ Highland. The Lady Tigers will take on Knox County in the Class 1, District 5 quarterfinal on Thursday, October 12th @ 6:30PM. The contest will be held at La Plata Sports Complex.