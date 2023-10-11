MARTIN ORVAL GUINN

Martin Orval Guinn left his earthly bonds on Oct. 3, 2023, 8 days before his 105th birthday. He was born October 11, 1918, on a farm home north of Colony in Northeast Missouri.

His parents were Orval Martin Guinn and Maud “Doll” Delia Stutenburg Guinn.

Martin is survived by his three daughters, Marva Kay Livengood (Gary Livengood) of Marion, Iowa, and Marco Island, Florida, Carol Gay Murfin (Joe Murfin) of Quincy, Illinois, and Marco Island, Florida, and Gloria Ann Guinn of Macon, Missouri. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Kecia Ashford, Matthew Ashford (Jeanine), Michelle Eberle Bickhaus, and Kelly Eberle. Five great grandchildren Prudence Bickhaus Martin, Madeline Bickhaus Vu, D’Aurolyn Bickhaus, Seth Ashford, and Chevonne Ashford. He also has two great-great grandchildren, Stella Heberlein and Lila Vu. Also surviving are three nephews, Terry Guinn, Roger Rekus and Raymond Jr. DeVore; two nieces, Sandi DeVore Grabnik and Debbie DeVore Hutchinson.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jo Guinn, in 1997, and a great grandchild, Joshua Eberle, in 2018. He was also preceded by a toddler sister, Verona; his older brother, Victor Guinn; and his younger sister, Dixie Guinn Rekus (Junior).

Martin lived his entire life close to his birthplace. He farmed and owned a land improvement business – Guinn Construction. He shared the land improvement business with his nephew Terry Guinn. Martin and Jo sold the farm in 1978 and built a home a couple of miles away on acreage closer to Colony, MO. He continued with his nephew to run the bulldozer and other land improvement machinery until he was 97 years old. In addition to hard work, he provided for and enjoyed life with his family and friends. There are many good memories of boating, water skiing, motorcycles, riding horses, vacationing in the mountains, and spending time in Naples, Florida during the winter months. His children and grandchildren have many good memories of times on the farm. Martin was a lifelong member of the Colony Baptist Church and a 75-year member of Colony Masonic Lodge # 168 A.F. & A.M.

He is also survived by Reva Hustead who has been his companion for the past 25 years. They traveled to Florida together every winter and spent much time visiting with friends at the KOA in Naples, FL and NE Missouri.

Martin will be missed by all who loved him. He left a lasting legacy for his entire family and those who shared his friendship.

Visitation will be held in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, Edina, MO, on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. by Colony Masonic Lodge # 168 A.F. & A.M. of Colony, MO.

A Celebration of Life will be at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM.

Officiating the services will be Pastor Mike Wilson. Musical selections will be His Eye Is On The Sparrow and Amazing Grace (Instrumental).

Burial will be in the Harmony Grove Cemetery North of Colony, MO. Casket bearers will be Todd Goodwin, Robert Hubble, Ronnie Young, Matthew Ashford, Roger Rekus and Kelly Eberle. Honorary casket bearers will Terry Guinn, Joe Murfin, Gary Livengood and Bob Hunolt.

Memorials are suggested to the charity of your choice in Martin’s name. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson- Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.

Online condolences may be left at www. hudsonrimerfh.com.