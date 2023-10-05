ROBERT FRANKLIN SIMPSON

Robert Franklin Simpson, known to most as either “O.J” or “Bobby,” 64, of Memphis, Missouri, peacefully passed away Wednesday night, September 27, 2023, at his residence in Memphis, with family by his side.

O.J. was born June 12, 1959, in Kirksville, Missouri the son of Robert Edward and Josephine Elizabeth Franklin Simpson.

He graduated from Scotland County R-1 High School, in the Class of 1977. He completed one year of University at Northeast College in Kirksville, Missouri, before returning to Memphis to help his father with their family business.

On November 28, 1987 O.J. married his high school sweetheart, Tracy Malone, in Arlington, Texas and to this union two daughters were born.

O.J. dedicated his life to his personal business “Simpson Plumbing and Heating” where he served many community members of Scotland County. He was known for his contagious personality, willingness to help, and meticulous nature when it came to HVAC projects.

O.J. enjoyed watching the local races at the Scotland County Speedway as well as NHRA drag races, conversing over breakfast and coffee with his friends at Lacey’s Diner, bowling with his league at Scotland County Lanes, and competitively playing “marbles” or “shooting the moon” in a hand of “pitch.” While O.J. had many hobbies, his favorite was making memories with his family.

O.J is survived by his wife, Tracy Simpson of Memphis, Missouri; two daughters, Taylar and her husband Andrew Parrish of Edina, Missouri and Brooklynne and her husband Kiel Fogle of Columbia, Missouri; two grandchildren, Bailey and Ryann Parrish of Edina, Missouri; one niece, Amy and her husband Paul Gaudette of Memphis, Missouri; and one great niece, Madigan Frederick of Memphis, Missouri; and a host of close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Josephine Simpson, his sister, Ginny Monroe, two aunts; Alice Cowell and husband Marion of Memphis, and Mary Helen Simpson and husband Charles, of Versailles, Missouri; an uncle Clark Simpson and his wife, Mary Belle, of Rutledge, Missouri.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. Saturday until service time at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pastor Brian Burton with the Assembly of God church in Edina, Missouri will officiate the service.

Honorary Bearers are Andrew Parrish, Kiel Fogle, Greg Shelley, Eric Pence, Darrell Howard, Tami Seppelt, Paul Gaudette and Lynn Monroe.

Interment will be at the Lawn Ridge Cemetery north of Memphis, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of O.J Simpson may be left to an Education Fund for his Grandchildren or the Scotland County Agricultural and Mechanical Society (For the Scotland County Races). A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.