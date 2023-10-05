LOIS E. HUMES

Lois E. Humes, 66, of Wyaconda, passed away at 4:05 am on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Scotland County Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

She was born April 27, 1957, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of the late Lloyd & Lucille (Eagen) Nixon. Lois graduated from Clark County R-1 High School with the class of 1975. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Humes on June 6, 1998, in Wyaconda and he survives.

Lois was employed by Sheller-Globe/Henniges in Keokuk, Iowa for nearly 38 years until her retirement in 2012. She was a member of USW #444. Lois was a member of the United Methodist Church of Kahoka. In her free time, she enjoyed being outdoors, taking meals to the field and she liked the company of her animals.

In addition to her husband of 25 years, Bill, Lois is survived by her sisters; Reta Jean Klinginsmith of Cameron, Linda (Richard) Clark of Baring & Lea Ellen (Tom) Glass of Memphis, sisters in-law; Sheila Humes & Linda Sherrill both of Wyaconda and by a brother in-law; Mark (Candy) Humes also of Wyaconda , special friends; Zach & Megan Baugh and their daughters; Braelin & Tamryn, and by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, many relatives & friends. Besides her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her brother; Lyle Nixon, a sister in-law; Becky Nixon, father & mother in-law; Alfred & Darlene Humes, nieces; Mindy Humes, Alexis Lee and by a brother in-law; Steve Sherrill.

Funeral services honoring Lois’s life will be conducted at 10:00 am on Monday, September 25, 2023, at the Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home of Kahoka. Pastor Paul Harvey will officiate. Interment will follow at the Wyaconda Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Lois are suggested to the Wyaconda Rural Fire Department or to the Wyaconda Cemetery. You are invited to share your memories of Lois and leave a condolence at www.wilsontriplett. com