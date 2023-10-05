Lady Tigers fall to Schuyler County in Extra Innings on Senior Night

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

9/26/23 | Memphis, MO | 5:00PM

By: Weston Smith

The Scotland County Lady Tigers hosted the Schuyler County Lady Rams on Tuesday. The contest was also senior night for the lone Lady Tiger senior and 1st baseman Fawntana Wells.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to an early lead in the first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning. The Lady Rams answered with three runs of their own in the top of the 2nd inning, taking back the lead from the Lady Tigers. Schuyler County added another run to their lead in the top of the 3rd inning, before a Lady Tiger rally answered with 3 runs of their own. Scotland County ended the 5th inning with a 6-4 lead. The Lady Rams responded in the top of the 6th inning with a three run rally of their own. Taking back a 7-6 lead. The Lady Tigers responded with another run in the bottom of the 6th inning to even the contest with a score of Scotland County 7, Schuyler County 7.

A scoreless 7th inning in a back and forth game would send the game into extra innings. Both defenses were able to keep the other scoreless through the 8th inning as well. In the top of the 9th inning, Schuyler county was able to strike again, scoring two runs. They would go on to hold the Lady Tigers scoreless in the bottom of the 9th for the win.

Keely Brown pitched 9 innings, and recorded 5 strikeouts. Brown did her best to help herself out at the plate as well, leading the team with 3 hits for 2 RBIs.