DONNA MAURICE BRADLEY MEEKS

Donna Maurice Bradley Meeks, 83, of Memphis passed away at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Missouri, on Saturday morning, September 16, 2023.

She was born on May 10, 1940 at Bible Grove, Missouri, the daughter of C.C. (Bud) Bradley and Ann Lee Bissell Bradley Haley.

Donna attended rural school near Bible Grove, Missouri and graduated from Memphis High School in the class of 1957.

She was united in marriage on April 6, 1958 to Hollis Meeks at the Methodist Parsonage in Memphis, Missouri, to this union three children were born.

She was a member of the Memphis First Christian Church and she enjoyed interior decorating and worked in many homes in and around the Scotland County area doing wall papering and painting for many years. She took pride in her home, always decorating and keeping it immaculate. She also enjoyed traveling and worked for a travel agency, taking many bus tours to the World’s Fair in Tennessee during the 80’s. She and Hollis started managing the Sunrise Motel in December of 1991 and retired from the motel in May of 2014.

Surviving are her children, Cathy (Paul) Campbell, Doug (Jan) Meeks and Holly (Chris) Harris all of Memphis, Missouri; grandchildren, Lance (Allison) Campbell, Lane (Jessica) Campbell, Ashley McBee, Brock (Sherry) Meeks, Trever (Katie) Harris, Hilary (Taylor) Rader, and Olivia Harris and Kyle Childress; great grandchildren, Braylon, Emalyn and Rylan Campbell, Kenna, Kashton and Kalan Campbell, Chandler Harris, Eleanor and Matilda Rader, Betty Jo Harris, and Braylee and Braydan McBee; sisters and brothers, Roger (Twila) Bradley, Debbie Lowe, Dixie (Larry) Fink, Dale (Lola) Bradley, and Deanna (Gene) Hitz; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Bud Bradley and Anna Lee Bradley Haley, her husband, Hollis Meeks; one brother, Bud Bradley and one sister, Dorthea Eiffert, and one grandson, Lucas Dale Campbell.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the First Christian Church in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2023, with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Pastor Jack Sumption will officiate and music will be provided by Joe and Lori Fulk. Honorary Bearers are Lance Campbell, Lane Campbell, Brock Meeks, Trever Harris, Taylor Rader and Kyle Childress.

Interment will be in the Memphis Cemetery in Memphis, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Donna Meeks may be left to the Scotland County Cancer Fund or the Women’s Ministry at the First Christian Church of Memphis, Missouri. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.