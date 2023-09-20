JOANNA PECK SHELLEY

Joanna Peck Shelley, age 84, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Missouri.

She was born November 23, 1938, the daughter of Charles E. Peck and Ada Janette Gristy Peck, in Hitt, Missouri.

She grew up in Scotland County and was a 1956 graduate of Memphis High School. She married Billie J. Shelley on February 4, 1956 and to this union seven children were born. Joanna was a long-time employee of Scotland County Hospital Physical Therapy department and truly enjoyed and took pride in her work and service in that department. She loved throwing birthday parties and making sure everyone had their favorite dessert for every occasion. Joanna was a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary.

Joanna is survived by her children; Mark Shelley and his wife Dianna of Canton, Missouri, Janie Parton of Memphis, Missouri, Greg Shelley and his wife Beverly of Memphis, Missouri, Sherry Lantz and her husband Dave of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Sindi Burke and her husband Jack of St. Charles, Missouri, Lana McRobert and her husband Dave of Memphis, Missouri and Chris Shelley of Morriston, Florida; fourteen grandchildren; Brian Shelley, Evan Shelley, Jeffrey Shelley, Josh Shelley, Jared Shelley, Kyle Shelley, Dakota Clary, Sarah Shelley, Hannah Simons, Ian Simons, Colin Burke, William McRobert, Grant McRobert, and Charlotte McRobert; one sister, Judy Michael and her husband John of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and one brother, Gerald Peck and his wife Louise of Florence, South Carolina; along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Joanna is preceded in death by her parents; Charles and Ada Peck; her husband, Billie J. Shelley, one grandson; Cody Shelley, and seven siblings Verna Purvis, Verlee Clark, Joy Musgrove, Cecil Peck, Mary Margaret Russell, Carlos Peck and Jewel Fleming.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri with family receiving friends from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pastor Kevin Mote will officiate the service.

Burial will be in the Dover Cemetery at a later date.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Joanna Shelley may be left to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Scotland County Nutrition Site. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.