HELEN “MAURINE” HAYDEN BROWN ROBINSON

Helen “Maurine” Hayden Brown Robinson, 92, formerly of Memphis, Missouri, began her everlasting life and was received into the loving arms of her Savior on Thursday evening, September 14, 2023, at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Missouri. Her blessings in this life were bountiful and she departed for her heavenly home peacefully, and surrounded by loved ones. Maurine was a devout and faithful servant who loved God, Jesus, her family, church and community. Her beautiful smile and radiant light will be deeply and dearly missed by those who knew and cherished her.

Maurine was the daughter of Wayne Clifford and Florida Marie Steffen Hayden who welcomed her birth on June 3, 1931, in Newark, Missouri. Maurine graduated from Edina High School in 1947 and was honored as Valedictorian of her class. She continued her post-secondary education at Culver Stockton College and Kirksville State Teachers College attaining a Masters in Education. Maurine first taught in Bible Grove and then Memphis before accepting a position at the Wyaconda School. She was a beloved teacher to many students and remained at the Wyaconda School for nineteen years before retiring.

Maurine and Wilbur Edwin Brown were united in marriage on December 26, 1949, in Edina, Missouri. They became the parents of six children and raised their family on a farm outside of Baring, Missouri. In 1959 the couple moved to Memphis, Missouri where they settled and made a life together with their children. They purchased the Bell & Crowley Hatchery where Maurine assumed the role of secretary. In 1965 Maurine began working at Keith’s Cafe and continued to do so until her graduation in 1971 when she began her teaching career. Maurine went on to earn her Master’s degree in 1976. Through the years there were innumerable backyard barbecues, birthday cakes, graduation parties and life celebrations in the family home at 218 N. Washington Street. The couple enjoyed taking their children on family vacations to Colorado and the Lake of the Ozarks. They spent thirty-four years together before Wilbur’s death in 1983.

In 1989 Maurine married Douglas D. Robinson of Arbela, Missouri at the First Christian Church. They celebrated their wedding “anniversary” each month and were a steadfast and devoted pair. They enjoyed their retirement together and spent time playing cards with friends, traveling and serving as faithful members of the church. The couple was blessed to celebrate two hundred thirty-eight “anniversaries” before Douglas’s death in 2013.

Maurine’s faith was an essential part of her life and she was a very active and passionate member of the First Christian Church of Memphis, Missouri. Over the years, she found many ways to share her gifts with the church and community. She dedicated countless hours in service by playing the piano at the Scotland County Care Center, tutoring students in her home, teaching Sunday School, singing in the Christmas Cantata, helping with IMO Church Camp and the TASK after-school program, just to name a few.

Maurine was also a proud volunteer at the Downing House and adored giving tours, especially for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Maurine donated several treasured items belonging to her mother. The artifacts are displayed in the Downing House and she took great pride in sharing them with the community. Maurine found great joy in tending to her many varieties of flowers, feeding the songbirds and hummingbirds, and most of all, spending time with her many loved ones.

Maurine is survived by five of her children: Dale (Jeanne) Brown of Wildwood, Missouri; Jeannette (Danny) Kirby of Memphis, Missouri; E. J. Brown of Memphis; Missouri; Terry (Terri Rae) Brown of Columbia, Missouri; and Carol Davila of Memphis, Missouri. Maurine is also survived by her four nieces, Venetta (Gary) Stephens, Marsha Rowlison, Jen (Colby) Pray- Ryan, Amy (Dustin) Mirmontazeri and two nephews, Kendall “Ken” (Debbie) Rowlison and Ira (Stacy) Pray, II; thirteen grandchildren; Dannette (Randy) Liles, Jodi (Jeff) Smith, Cory Brown (Jessi Sells), Jim Brown, Chris Brown, Kim Byrn, Scott (Gloria) Kirby, Annette Brown, Michael Byrn, Kellen (Nikki) Brown, Clint Brown, Ausha Crow (Jacob Lee, finance) and Chanyel “Trey” Crow, III; nineteen great-grandchildren: Danniele Liles, Ciara and Chloe Smith, Steven (Miranda) Dudley, Will and Sofia Brown, Robert Gene and Kimberlynn Bryant, Madison Brewer, Layna Moore, Dalton McGee, Megan, Leah and Eli Kirby, Alyssa Clavin, Mathias Byrn, Mason and Journey Brown, Jenesis Fayeth Brush, and one great-great-granddaughter, Roslyn Dudley; three step-children, Sue (John) Forrester Guio, De Kalb, Illinois; Ann Robinson, Des Moines, Iowa; and Scott (Teresa) Robinson, Colorado Springs, Colorado; step-grandchildren, Mark Forrester, John Douglas Guio, Christopher Guio and Ethan Guio, Julia Robinson- Frantsvog, and Logan Robinson; nine step great-grandchildren, and six step great-great grandchildren.

Maurine and beloved family members preceding her in death were gloriously reunited and rejoiced in the Lord. The many loved ones who welcomed Maurine to her heavenly home were her parents Wayne and Florida; her first husband: Wilbur Brown; her devoted, second husband: Douglas Robinson; her beloved daughter: Jane Ann “Janey” Byrn; two sisters: Bonnie Hayden Rowlison Cloyd and Linda Hayden Pray Hanks; her nephew: Doug Rowlison; her brothers-in-law, Ernie Rowlison, and Ira Pray, Jr.; and one step-son, Joe Forrester.

Maurine’s family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Memphis, Missouri. Her funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 22, 2023, at the First Christian Church in Memphis, Missouri.

Pastor Jack Sumption will officiate and music will be provided by Joe and Lori Fulk. Honorary Pallbearers: Cory Brown, Jim Brown, Chris Brown, Scott Kirby, Mike Byrn, Kellen Brown, Clint Brown, and Trey Crow.

Interment will be on a later date at the Memphis Cemetery in Memphis, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy in memory of Maurine Robinson may be left to the Clark County Nursing Home. Memorials may be mailed or left at the Memphis Funeral Home, 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.