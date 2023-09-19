Scotland County Fair Board Meeting on Sunday, September 10, 2023 VIDEOS By Editor | September 19, 2023 Posted in Corporate Featured Stories, News Related Posts Celebrating 26 Years of the Scotland County Health and Fitness Center VIDEO September 19, 2023 Tigers Second Half Comeback Against Fayette Falcons Finishes One Point Shy September 15, 2023 Steele Receives Entrepreneurship Spotlight Award September 15, 2023 Scotland County Farm Family Honored at Missouri State Fair September 15, 2023 Scotland and Knox County Form Local Emergency Planning District September 6, 2023