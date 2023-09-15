MARY MARCIA RANKIN

Mary Marcia Rankin, 77, of Poplar Grove, passed away on August 9, 2023. She was born on November 27, 1945 in Memphis, Missouri. The daughter of Genevieve (Peterson) and Melvin Drummond. On October 16, 1966 she married the love of her life, John Arthur Rankin who passed September 22, 2022. Together they shared 56 wonderful years of marriage, a son, Matt, and three granddaughters with whom the loved very much and were actively involved with. The spent much of their time watching them, playing with them, and supporting them at their school sports and activities.

Marcia was a dedicated nurse. She worked for many years at Maple Crest Nursing Home. Marcia was also a talented artisan in the craft of rug hooking. She enjoyed going antique shopping, and spending quality time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, Matt (Karli) Rankin; grandchildren Megan (Trace) Johnson, Abi (Matt) Dhamer, Riley Rankin; great-grandchildren, Finley, Crew, Coen, Kase, and Blaine; brother Mike (Jeanie) Drummond; sister-in-law and friend, Sherry Twitchell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

She is welcomed into heaven by her husband, John Rankin; their infant children Staci and Christopher; and her parents Genevieve and Melvin Drummond.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her name.