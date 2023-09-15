FRANCIS LAVERNE FRAZIER

Francis LaVerne Frazier, 86, of Gorin, Missouri passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023 at his residence east of Gorin, Missouri.

He was born June 8, 1937, in Milan, Missouri the son of Clifford LaVerne and Gertrude Aldine Ryan Frazier. Francis graduated from the Milan High School in the Class of 1954.

On August 10, 1967, he married Edith Gay Moore and to this union six children were born.

He went to work for Common Wealth out of Chicago, Illinois, starting as a porter before transferring to the tree trimming division and then became a journeyman lineman. He moved to Clark County, Missouri and became employed with Missouri Power and Light and later Union Electric as a lineman. He retired in 2000 with 33 years of service.

Francis was a member of the Gorin Methodist Church, he served as the Mayor of Gorin for many years, the Gorin Cemetery Board, and the Gorin Baseball and Softball Field Committee. He was a member of the Wyaconda Lions Club and Northeast Missouri Classic Car Club of Kirksville, Missouri, he enjoyed showing cars at car shows throughout Northeast Missouri.

Francis is survived by his six children, Patrick and Paula Frazier of Indianapolis, Indiana; Michael and Kelley Frazier of Memphis, Missouri; Debrorah Kapfer of Gilbert, Arizona; Timothy and Julie Frazier of Troy, Missouri; Devin Frazier of San Tan, Arizona?; and Christopher and Lori Frazier of Queen Creek, Arizona; a brother, Paul David Frazier of Edina, Missouri; two sisters, Barbara Bonnett of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Betty Price of Chillicothe, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Judy Frazier and fifteen grandchildren, Lauren and David Fladung, Emily and Seth Ferrell, Catheryne and Trey Rohrman, Megan and Neal Hamilton, Kelsey and Caleb Hunt, Kiley Frazier, Tyrel Kapfer, Hannah Kapfer, Jarrett and Deni Kapfer, Kaitlyn and Ryan Peurisful, Timothy Frazier, Brianna and Joey Miles, Gabrielle and Shane Curry, Joshua Frazier and Michael Frazier; twenty-three great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Gertrude Frazier; one brother, Gary Frazier; and two brother-in-law’s, Richard Bonnett and Ronald Price.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Memphis. Burial will be in the Gorin Cemetery at Gorin, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Francis Frazier may be left to the Gorin Cemetery. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.