Ryan Andrew Erwin

Ryan Andrew Erwin, 33 of Brashear, Missouri passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The son of Lonnie and Saralyn (Russell) Erwin, he was born April 29, 1990 in Kirksville, Missouri. On September 21, 2013 in LaPlata, Missouri he was united in marriage to Shelbie Creason.

Ryan grew up in Bible Grove, Missouri and attended the Scotland County Schools, graduating in 2008. He attended Indian Hills Community College and graduated with a degree in diesel mechanics. He worked for Kirksville Sale Barn, Perrigo Body Shop in Edina, drove a tow truck for Woody’s in Kirksville and currently worked as a mechanic for MoDot at the Knox County Shed. He also loved working on the farm.

He was a person that would do anything for his family and friends. He loved John Deere tractors, game nights, family dinners, watching comedies and sports. He was a Chiefs and Mizzou fan. He had a great love for his girls, wife, and family; they were everything to him.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Shelbie; two daughters, Charlie and Mackenzie Erwin; his mother, Saralyn Erwin of Bible Grove, MO; one sister, Jessica (T.J.) Hallé and her four children of Dixon, MO; aunts and uncles, Jim Russell of New Franklin, MO, Rebecca Wilson of Columbus Junction, IA, Al Erwin of Willmathsville, MO, Reta Langston of Palmyra, MO and Carla Pulliam of Greentop, MO.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Lonnie; and a miscarried baby.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023 with funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle- Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Park View Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to an education fund for his two girls.

Pallbearers will be Chris Buckwalter, Michael Marlow, Heith Stewart, T.J. Hall’e, Roy Hamlin, and Anthony Ambrosia.