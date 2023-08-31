 SCH Welcomes New Program Director for Senior Life Solutions 

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Alisa Kigar, SCH Communications Specialist

Scotland County Hospital is pleased to welcome Rachel Peavler, RN, BSN, as the new Program Director at the Senior Life Solutions program.

Senior Life Solutions, an intensive outpatient group therapy program, is designed to meet the unique needs of seniors struggling with age-related depression, anxiety, difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one. As Program Director, Rachel Peavler, will be responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of program staff to ensure quality patient care, and providing community education to create awareness of the program.

Rachel graduated from Indian Hills Community College as an LPN in 2014. As an LPN, she worked in long-term care and as an ENT clinic nurse. Rachel received her Registered Nursing degree from Moberly Area Community College in 2020 and then went on to earn her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Northwest Missouri State University. Rachel was employed by the Fort Leavenworth School District prior to her current position as Program Director.

Peavler, said, “I am so excited to be a part of this amazing program. I look forward to supporting older adults, who are struggling with emotional stressors and help them learn effective coping skills and live their lives as independently as possible.” Peavler is a native of Hurdland, MO, and a 2013 graduate of Knox County High School. She is making her home in Memphis.

Family members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals can refer individuals to the program. For information on Scotland County Hospital Senior Life Solutions program, call 660-465-7595 or visit scmohospital.net.

ABOUT SENIOR LIFE SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2003, Senior Life Solutions is managed by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC), a leading behavioral healthcare management company. Focused on addressing the needs of rural and underserved communities, PMC manages inpatient behavioral health units, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth services in more than 25 states. The company’s services provide evaluation and treatment for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, mood disorders, memory problems, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other behavioral health problems. For more information, visit www.psychmc.com.