KAREN MARIE SHANLEY

Karen Marie Shanley, 57, of Memphis, MO passed away on August 23, 2023 at the Scotland County Hospital, after a courageous battle against cancer.

She was born December 16, 1965 in Dover, Delaware to Alvin Shanley and Noella Lavoie.

Karen attended school at the Knox County School District. She worked at the Garment Factory in Memphis, MO, was a CNA at the Knox County Nursing Home in Edina, MO and the Scotland County Nursing Home in Memphis, MO. She then enjoyed many years of providing Home Care and developed lifelong relationships with her clients.

In 1999, Karen met the love of her life, Kim Meinhardt. Together they enjoyed taking motorcycle rides on their 1999 Honda Valkyrie, dancing, and singing karaoke with friends and family. Karen had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Some of her favorite songs to sing were “Walking After Midnight”, “Whiskey Lullaby”, “When You Say Nothing at All”, “Crazy”, ”These Boots Are Made for Walking”, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”, “Strawberry Wine” and many more. She also enjoyed fishing, crafting, and gardening.

Karen was proud of her children and their accomplishments. She would brag about them any chance she could get. She also loved being a Nana to her eleven grandkids. She was a fun Auntie Karen to her many nieces and nephews.

Karen is survived by her significant other, Kim Meinhardt of the home; children Michael (Laura) Melton of Jacksonville FL, Susan (Jim) Young of Walcott IA, Sara Melton and fiance Anthony Brush of Bonaparte IA, Jason Meinhardt and friend Angie of Moberly MO, Rachel (Rene “Bear”) Cantu of Manvel TX and Damon Meinhardt of Kirksville MO; grandkids Abbey, Breanna, and Warren, Ethan, Natalie, Landon, and Anita, Mattic and Coby, Isaac and Ivan. Mother Noella Lavoie; Brothers Kevin Shanley of Edina, MO and Ronnie Shanley of Hoyt, KS; a sister, Kimberly (Brad) Clements of Hoyt, KS and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Darin Perrigo; grandparents, Marvin and Dorothy Shanley; father, Alvin Shanley, stepmother Martha “Marti” Shanley; stepfather Dallas “Dwain” Perrigo; a brother-in-law Danny Meinhardt, and in-laws George and Lurla Meinhardt.

As per Karen’s wishes she was cremated and there was a visitation on Sunday afternoon, 8/27, for anyone to come by and visit with the Family from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.

Honorary Pallbearers were Michael Melton, Jim Young, Anthony Brush

Landon Melton, Warren Young, Kevin Shanley, Jason Meinhardt, Damon Meinhardt Ronnie Shanley, Marcus Nerad, and Kevin Fogle.

Online condolences may be shared with the Shanley family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel. com

Memorials are to the Karen Shanley Memorial and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison st., Memphis, MO 63555.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.