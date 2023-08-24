Scotland County High School Football Preview: New Leadership, New Playbooks, New Goals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By: Weston Smith

For ten of the last fifteen years, Kirk Stott has spent his fall months on a football field. Stott started his coaching career in 2006 as an Assistant Coach of the Salisbury Panthers. He accepted the Head Coach position with the Panthers in 2007 and stayed in that role until 2014, when he and his family made the decision to move back to Memphis, MO. For four of the last nine seasons, Stott has served as an Assistant Coach for Scotland County football, but for the first time in nearly a decade, Stott will return to the role of Head Coach.

Coach Stott will not be the only person in a new role with Tiger Football this fall. He will be working alongside Assistant Coaches; Matt Wickert, Dave Shalley, Jordan Fulk, Riley Lucas, Jason Small, and Josh Black.

Assistant Coach Matt Wickert – Defensive coordinator, receivers and defensive backs coach

Stott said, “Coach Wickert has been working closely with Coach Shalley on defensive schemes that mesh with our roster and the style of football we want to play.”

Assistant Coach Dave Shalley – Quarterbacks and linebackers coach

Coach Shalley is no stranger to Scotland County football. He was once the Head Coach of the Head Coach that will lead the Tigers this season. Stott said, “He has been an awesome resource to get insight into philosophies and experience. It has been a dream come true getting to coach with him, as I learned so much of my football beliefs from the influence him and his coaching staff had on me many years ago.”

Assistant Coach Jordan Fulk – Lineman coach

Stott said, “His experience and energy has been great for the players. He comes ready to get after it everyday, and is willing to do whatever is asked of him.”

Assistant Coach Josh Black – Lineman coach

Stott said, “Coach Black’s passion for the game is infectious, and it has been awesome having two coaches to work with the many linemen we have on both sides of the ball!”

Assistant Coach Jason Small – Runningbacks and linebackers coach

Coach Jason Small has been pulling double duty with both the high school and junior high programs. Stott said, “His dedication to the program has been much appreciated.”

Assistant Coach Riley Lucas

Coach Lucas has been helping wherever the team needs him most. When asked about Coach Lucas, Stott said, “I appreciate his willingness to float to different positions wherever there is a need for help and coaching!”

When talking about his coaching staff, Stott added, “I am very blessed with the support these guys have shown to our kids, and appreciate their sacrifices to help out the program!”

Head Coach Kirk Stott will be the offensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator.

The Scotland County Tigers will focus on discipline, fundamentals, and physicality to turn around a program that has faced recent struggles. Stott said, “I want my team to be physical and disciplined. I want a fundamentally sound team that makes the opponent make mistakes that we capitalize on. I want a team that hustles every play regardless of the outcome.”

He will look to lean on the leadership of his senior class. Saying, “Our seniors have been exceptional this year in their leadership roles and willingness to learn new philosophies to try to make their senior year one to remember. Our younger players have also been stepping up and our practices are getting more and more competitive.”

Establishing their running game will be a key to success for the Tigers this season. Stott said, “We want to be able to run the ball whenever and wherever we want to. I believe our passing game will revolve around the success of our ground game. Our linemen are more mature, stronger, and ready to take on the challenge of being at the forefront of our offensive game plan.”

What does a successful season look like for the Tigers this year? Stott believes there are many ways their season can be successful. “Our numbers have grown to this point, which is a win already.” Stott is hopeful for a season where the Tigers can finish with a better than .500 record. “The win column being heavier than the loss column would be huge for the program.”

Coming off a 2022-23 season where the Tigers finished with a record of 1-9. Stott doesn’t believe the Tiger’s record is the most important thing to focus on. He said, “Last year was rough, but we were a very young team and our numbers were low. The kids continued to compete regardless of the barriers. This speaks to the type resilience the program has continued to have throughout the years.”

When talking about the future of Tiger Football, Stott hopes to help build a program that is a family. He said, “My goal is to make Tiger football a family that the student body wants to be a part of!! Football shaped me and gave me the career opportunities that I have been lucky enough to achieve. I want our program to open doors for the future of our students to help achieve accomplishments in their future!”

The Tigers will open their season on the road at Clark County High School on August 25th @ 7PM.