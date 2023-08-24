Bible Grove Days Hosts Old Time Traditions

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Audrey Spray

Bible Grove Days was held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Bible Grove. Those in attendance enjoyed the day visiting, eating the traditional ham and bean dinner along with a pulled chicken and pulled pork supper in the evening.

There was something for everyone young and old.

The little kids had fun at the Straw Scramble and Dime Toss winning prizes.

The grownups watched the Memphis Community Players demonstrations and the Trap Shoot.

Later, everyone had a great time playing bingo.

On Sunday, August 20, the Bar B Saddle Club hosted an ATV and Horse Poker Ride. The ATV ride had 28 riders and the horse ride had 17.

Even though it was hot, everyone had a great time. Some of the riders on the ATV’s even found