Widow’s Sons Host Annual Bike/Car Night in Memphis

The Fifth Annual Bike/Car Night was hosted by the Widow’s Sons at the Memphis Town Square on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The community was invited to take in the motorcycle and car show, enjoy various vendor foods and a pulled pork supper, enjoy DJ Andy Middleton’s mixes, play in the cornhole tournament and more. Photos by Mike Scott