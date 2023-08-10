New Family Practice Physician at SCH By Alisa Kigar, SCH

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Alisa Kigar, SCH

Meet Elliot DeBlieck, DO! He is board certified in Family Practice and is providing primary care to patients of all ages at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics in Memphis. He is accepting OB patients, as well, and he is currently in training for C-Section deliveries. Having been trained as an osteopathic physician, he also offers Osteopathic Manipulative Treatments (OMT). OMT is a hands-on technique that involves moving and manipulating a person’s muscles and joints to help diagnose, prevent, and treat certain conditions.

Dr. DeBlieck grew up in a military family and has lived in Rhode Island, Illinois, Arkansas and Missouri. His father was a Marine and later in the Army Reserves. His mother was in the Army. He was born in Rhode Island and graduated high school from Indianola, IA. He earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa in Biomedical Engineering. He then went to Touro University Nevada for medical school.

Dr. DeBlieck and his wife, Tayler, have purchased a home and moved to Memphis. They have a seven-month-old daughter. They are already enjoying walking the track at SCR-1 Schools.

When discussing his family’s move to Memphis, he said, “My wife and I had a deal. I would choose all those places and talked with my wife, we were like, OK, we like Memphis. Let’s go to Memphis.”

Outside of work he would like to try some hobby farming on the six acres where he purchased his home at the edge of town. He also enjoys performing live theater and music. He was active in drama and show choir in high school and said if he had not been successful in medical school, he would have chose acting as a career.

To establish care with Dr. DeBlieck as your Primary Care Provider or as an OB patient, please call Memphis Medical Services for an appointment at 660-465-2828.