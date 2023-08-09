Rayann (Peek) Brown, 60 of Kahoka, Missouri passed away Saturday evening, 8/5, under hospice care in Keosauqua, Iowa surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday morning, 8/12, at the First Baptist Church in Memphis at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Josh Black officiating.

Visitation is scheduled at the Baptist Church Saturday morning, 8/12, with the family receiving friends from 10am until the time of service

Arrangements were entrusted to the care if the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.