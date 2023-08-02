Marie Elaine (Gay) Brown, 79, of Memphis, MO, passed away July 31st at Scotland County Hospital. She was born February 2, 1944, in St. Petersburg, FL and became the daughter of Donald and Lorraine (Lincoln) Gay.

She is survived by her four daughters: Sonjia High (Doug) of Springfield MO, Susan Buckallew of Memphis, MO, Heather Durham (Bobby) of Macon, MO, PeJaye Brown (John) of Kirksville, MO; Ten grandchildren: Lance High (Katie), Scott High (Jenny), Logan Buckallew (Ashley), Anna Buckallew (Darrin), Chad High (Kelsey), Maggie Durham, Parker Durham, Owen Durham, Lincoln Brown, Livia Brown, and twenty-five great -grandchildren. Four sisters; Marion Henry of Crane, MO, Carol Cunningham (Lonnie) of Centerville, IA, Joyce Adams (Karl) of Cincinnati, IA, and Terry Snovelle (Jerry) of Burlington, KS; Two brothers; Don Ray Gay (Theresa) of Brookport, IL, and Harold Gay of Burlington, KS, and her very best friend and partner in retail therapy, Lois Courtney of Memphis, MO. She is also survived by many “bonus” daughters, brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents, and two sisters, Maurine Glasscock and Linda Davison (Bill).

Marie graduated from Ava High School in 1962. Later in life she moved to Iowa where she met Robert. They were united in marriage on August 25, 1972. They settled and made life with their family in Memphis, MO. Marie was employed at Scotland County High School in 1972 and retired in 2000 after twenty-eight years of teaching. She dedicated countless hours as a pom sponsor, yearbook advisor, and provided opportunities for students to travel abroad. She opened her heart and home to many foster children as well as foreign exchange students. Later in life she became strong in her faith and enjoyed being a member of the Presbyterian Church in Memphis.

Memorials in lieu of flower are suggested to Bob & Marie Brown Scholarship, and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555

Funeral services were held Wednesday morning, 8/2, at 11:00 A.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Travis Mathes officiating. Interment followed in the Memphis Cemetery. Pallbearers were Lance High, Scott High, Chad High, Logan Buckallew, Owen Durham, and Parker Durham. Honorary pallbearers were Nate Buckallew Lincoln Brown, and Cash Cochran.

