Tiger Football Program Holds Alumni BBQ and Receives AED Donation

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- Scotland County head football coach Kirk Stott and his staff wrapped up week 1 of team camp with some food, fellowship and fun. The camp sessions had been running 5:30 – 8:30 pm each evening. Due to scheduling considerations, the session was moved to Friday morning 7 – 10 am. At the end of that session, the team had some fun with a touch football game.

Later that evening, the squad invited all SCR-1 football alumni and their families to participate in the first team/alumni BBQ event at the newly remodeled Tiger Plaza. All told, around 40 players and alumni participated in this terrific event.

Tiger football alum William Parsons said of the event, “That was fun! We need to do that every year!” He added, “it made me wanna strap the pads on again!”

In addition to the community support at the BBQ, the team also received a very important donation of a critical life-saving device. Erick Byrn, Director of the Scotland County Ambulance District, presented an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the district to be placed in the football facility.

The medical device is very easy to use and can save lives when precious minutes matter. Stott said that he was very grateful to Byrn and the ambulance district for providing this important safety device to the district.