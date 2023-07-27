Local Officials Welcome New Broadband Provider

NEMR Telecom Ribbon Cutting – NEMR Telecom held a ribbon cutting on the Scotland County Courthouse lawn, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to announce that they are now a broadband provider in the community. A group of state, county, and city officials gathered on the courthouse steps to welcome the new provider to the community and celebrate the addition of the broadband service. Those who participated in the ribbon cutting are shown above. They are (front row/left to right) Scotland County Commissioners David Wiggins, Brent Rockhold, and Duane Ebling, State Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin (Dist. 18), Scotland County Collector Diane Tague, NEMR Telecom General Manager Michele Gillespie, NEMR representative Jared Shelley, (second row) Scotland County Deputy Sheriff Jason Moss, Brian Nichols, representing U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (MO-Dist. 6), Associate Circuit Judge Kim Nicoli, Scotland County Recorder Teresa Creek, Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce President Talia Hatfield, Scotland County Retired Juvenile Officer Jim Kigar, (back row) Chuck Kigar and Veronica Lucas from Kountry Konnections Electronics, Memphis City Administrator Stacy Alexander, NEMR representatives Eric Long and Cody Orton. Photo by Audrey Spray