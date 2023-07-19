Eileen Powell, 96, of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away at Brookdale Senior Living on June 30, 2023. She was born on June 25, 1927 to Joe and Vera (Campbell) Burrows of Memphis, Missouri. Eileen lived in Memphis most of her life.

Eileen and Delbert Max Powell were married on May 1,1964 at the Downing Christian Church.

She was an administrative assistant for Scotland County Land Management for almost 30 years. When she retired Max and Eileen spent their winters in Arizona. The last ten years, Eileen became a full-time resident of Arizona.

Eileen took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Her unconditional love, support, and joy will be greatly missed.

Eileen is survived by her two children Patricia (William) Bowles and Glenn (Dee) Davis, four grandchildren, Nathan(Jennifer), Justin, Alice and Shana four great-grandchildren

Jacob, Matthew, Jaden and Cyler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Max and son Gregg.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.

Online condolences may be shared with the Powell family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel. com

Memorial Graveside Services for those who would like to attend will be held Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Memphis Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Josh Black officiating.