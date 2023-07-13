Scotland Co. Fair Royalty Crowned

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Congratulations to the 2023 Scotland County Fair Royalty – This year’s Fair Royalty was crowned on opening night, Monday, July 10, of the Scotland County Fair at the Scotland County Fairgrounds. They are shown left to right: Charlotte Tallman is the 2023 Scotland County Fair Little Miss; Kendal Anderson is the 2023 Scotland County Fair Queen; Ailea Hayes is the 2023 Scotland County Fair Junior Miss. See more photos on Page 10!