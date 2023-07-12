Donald Duane Middleton, 76, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July, 4, 2023.

The son of Harold Duane and Ruth Elaine (Schupbach) Middleton, he was born on July 2, 1947 in Kirksville, Missouri. Donnie was a 1965 graduate of the Downing High School in Downing, Missouri. He was drafted into the United States Army, serving in Vietnam in 1968-69 and received an honorable discharge.

Donnie is survived by significant other, JoAnn Peters of Memphis, Missouri; his son, Andrew Middleton and wife, Ranée, of Memphis, Missouri; 1 daughter, Shawnna Forck and husband, Frank, of Taos, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, Andrea Middleton of Warrensburg, Missouri, Austin Middleton of Peru, Illinois, Keregan Middleton of Memphis, Missouri, Laramie Jackson and husband, Jeff, of Lancaster, Missouri, Cheyenne Garnett and husband, Jacob, of Fulton, Missouri, Derek Forck of Taos, Missouri, Dillion Forck of Denver, Colorado, and Dalton Forck of Taos, Missouri; 5 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Dick Middleton and wife, Cathy, of Downing, Missouri; many nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many good friends.

Donnie is preceded in death by his parents.

Donnie was drafted into the United States Army in September 1968. He completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and advanced individual training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, MOS: 13B40. He served a tour in Vietnam during 1969-1970 with the 2/94th artillery. During his time in the service, the U.S. Army awarded Donnie with the NDSM, VSM/BSS, VCM, ARCOM, OS BARS (2), RVN, GCM (1ST AWARD) and Expert Rifle Badge. Donnie received an honorable discharge in September 1970 at the rank of CPL E4.

He and his brother, Richard, co-own and operate Memphis Lumber in Memphis, Missouri. He was the Sports Director at KMEM Radio and was inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame for broadcasting in 2017. Donnie is a life member of the Wallace Gillespie VFW Post #4958 and is a past Post Commander. Donnie and his son, Andy, were members of the Great River Honor Flight #48 on June 9, 2018.

Donnie was the mayor of Downing, Missouri for 20 years, chairman of the NEMO Regional Planning Commission, chairman of the Schuyler County Ambulance, Past District Governor of Lions International, chairman of Missouri Honors All-Star Football Game and an avid sports fan, be it watching, participating or broadcasting.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Memphis Baptist Church in Memphis, Missouri with Sonny Smyser of Lancaster, Missouri officiating. Music will be a special selection of “I’ll Follow the Sun” and “In The Garden” by soloist, Schelle Cooley. Pallbearers will be Steve Swindler, Dave Boden, Rob Monroe, Dave Seppelt, Jerry Duncan and Kelly Ray. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Brewer and Mike Jackson. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri between the hours 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Memorials have been established Scotland County Cancer Fund or Wallace Gillespie VFW Post #4958 in Memphis, Missouri. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Downing Cemetery in Downing, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Military rites will be provided by Wallace Gillespie VFW Post #4958.