Guinn Receives Pin for 75 Years as Freemason

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Martin Guinn, 104, of Colony, MO, was among four Freemasons honored for their time serving the Craft. Raised to the Subline Degree of Master Mason in 1948, Guinn was given a rare 75-year pin. He is an active member of Colony Lodge #168, A.F. & A.M. Guinn’s daughters, Carol Murfin and Gloria Guinn ceremoniously pinned their father during an event in honor of Guinn, Roy Lee Ewalt, 65 years; Larry Sykes, 55 years; Larry McKim, 50 years. The event was held at the Colony Community Center.