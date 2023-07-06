| logout
Guinn Receives Pin for 75 Years as Freemason
Martin Guinn, 104, of Colony, MO, was among four Freemasons honored for their time serving the Craft. Raised to the Subline Degree of Master Mason in 1948, Guinn was given a rare 75-year pin. He is an active member of Colony Lodge #168, A.F. & A.M. Guinn’s daughters, Carol Murfin and Gloria Guinn ceremoniously pinned their father during an event in honor of Guinn, Roy Lee Ewalt, 65 years; Larry Sykes, 55 years; Larry McKim, 50 years. The event was held at the Colony Community Center.