Don E. Magruder, 86 yrs, left for heaven in the early morning on June 27th, 2023.

Don is the son of Everett and Alma Magruder, of Lentner, Missouri. He grew up on the family farm, attended school and church at Oak Ridge, and South Shelby High School in Shelbina graduating in 1955. Don attended the University of Missouri from 1955- 1959, graduating with a BS in Ag Education.

He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. His career began teaching high school ag, and went on to include Schuster Farms, Gower Feeder Supply, Purina Mills and Milk Specialties.

On August 9, 1959 he married Evelyn Prebe, Memphis, Missouri. They were together to celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary before her passing in August 2020. He loved & was loved by his children, their spouses and grandchildren: Kim, Rachel and Ross K. (2013) MacNeill, Wheaton, Illinois, Dee and Jason Hollenberg, Ballwin, Missouri, and Kyle and Sharon Magruder, Ft. Worth, Texas.

Don was happiest at home with his family. As long as his family was good, he was good. His favorite hobby was shooting trap, and he shot his final targets on June 12th, just three days prior to his stroke. He was a giving man, strong, but very soft hearted, and faithful to God. He will be deeply missed and not one moment will pass that we will not think of him. He loved us enough in his lifetime to last ours.

Service and Visitation:

Service, 4:00-4:30 p.m., Monday, July 3rd, 2023

Visitation 4:30-6:00 p.m., Monday, July 3rd, 2023

Open to all and both at Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Missouri

Internment: Tuesday, July 4th, 11:00 a.m. Memphis Cemetery, Memphis, Missouri

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Don’s grandson, Ross, to:

The Ross K. MacNeill Foundation

P.O. Box 333

Wheaton, IL. 60187

donations can also be made at R33M.org

here is the direct link: https://www.r33m.org/ donate

there is a box to select at the bottom of the page:

“Donation On Behalf Of Don E. Magruder, Ross’ beloved PawPaw”