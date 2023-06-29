| logout
Kid’s Safety Day Held in Memphis
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
The Scotland County Kid’s Safety Day was held at the Memphis Town Square on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Organizer Derek Ambrose is shown on the stage during the raffle prize drawing. This year’s event hosted approximately 422 children from in and around Scotland County. Nearly 700 free hot dogs were served during the event. Photo by Echo Menges