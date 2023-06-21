Robert Lewis Henselman, 75, passed away peacefully at The Pines in Kirksville, MO on Monday June 19th, 2023.

Robert (Bob) was born Sunday, July 20th, 1947, in Clinton, MO to James and Nola Henselman of Lowry City, MO. Robert had one son, Tyler Henselman, born to him and Marilyn Fetters in September of 1980. Robert spent the last 47 years in Northeast Missouri by way of Kahoka, MO, Memphis, MO and most recently the last 23 years in Kirksville, MO. He also spent January to early April for the last 10 years in Venice, FL for fun in the sun with his own No Socks Nation.

Robert graduated from Appleton City High School in 1965 and went on to achieve his Bachelor of Science degree at Central Missouri State College (now UCM) in May of 1969. Robert was drafted to the United States Army in late October of 1969 where he served two years with a portion of the time in Vietnam and Germany. Robert was honorably discharged from the US Army, 1st Calvary Division, in February of 1971 with a rank of Specialist 4 (SP4). During his service time, Robert achieved the decorations: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Bronze Star Medal despite sneaking away an additional 11 days for some much-needed R&R. Upon returning to the United States, he enrolled in Graduate School at Central Missouri State University (Also now UCM) and was a part of the first MBA class to graduate with a Master’s degree in 1973.

Robert grew up on the family farm, now Henselman Centennial Farm, between Lowry City, MO and Appleton City. He greatly enjoyed spending time farming, but life chose a different path that lead to successful 30 year career in banking and concluded with his retirement from US Bank in April of 2007. He was also a proud board member on the Northeast Missouri Health Council for 27 years.

Robert had many passions in life. He greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great nieces and nephews as time would allow. An annual fishing trip to the Eleven Point River with the guys for over 50 years always gave him great anticipation and excitement. He was a very passionate sports fan in Mizzou Football and Basketball, Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. Some of his best times were Saturdays at a tailgate in Columbia with fun loving people, music blaring and laughter all around. The annual trip to Knoxville, IA in August was a great way to start the summer wind down and provided many wild stories over the years. He very much enjoyed his Thursday golf outings with many friends and the tall tales that came along with the cold beverages afterward. He ventured out to many places across the United States with his favorite gal Cathy Adams and met a whole new set of friends during the winter months in Venice Florida. Sometimes it was the simple life spent with Cathy, Tyler, Ashley, Trent, Abby, Shahed, the Jesse’s and the grandkiddos at Spring Lake. He had memories in all walks of life including many trips that rarely went as planned with his son, Tyler, which made for some of the best stories. Just the way that Bobbio liked it. Of all these wonderful things he enjoyed, his favorite peace in his time here was being a father, friend and confidant to the children he felt blessed with. Robert always believed this was a wonderful world. He was an amazing man and he truly loved his life.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, James and Nola Henselman, special friends John (surviving wife Dee) and Damen Eggleston of Memphis, MO and Ted Kirchner of Kahoka, MO.

Robert is survived by his son Tyler Henselman of Kirksville, MO, special gal Cathy Adams of Kirksville, MO; sister Charlotte (Elmer) Rotert of Montrose, MO;, three stepchildren Abby (Dr. Shahed) Badiyan, two grandchildren of Chesterfield, MO; Ashley (Trent) Barnes, two grandchildren, of Kirksville, MO and Jesse (Jessica) Detweiler of Kansas City, MO. His nieces Kimberly (Wes) Carter of Montrose, MO; Cheryl (Scott) Munsterman) of Warrensburg, MO; Becky (Billy) Neuenschwander of Deepwater, MO and nephew Tod (Tabitha) Kirchner and many great nieces and nephews.4

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. A visitation will be held Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Ohio Christian Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at the Westfield Cemetery in Lowry City, Missouri.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, Kirksville, Missouri; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.