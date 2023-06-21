Michael “Mike” Wayne Kirkpatrick, age 64, of Queen City, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Clarence Missouri Care Center as the result of lung/brain cancer. Michael was born September 26, 1958, the third son of Edwin Leroy Kirkpatrick and Laura Jean Kirkpatrick.

Michael attended school in Scotland County, Missouri, from kindergarten through the 11th grade. In 1976, he graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia, Missouri. Michael worked in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before joining the Air Force in 1980. During his service in the Air Force, he received his technical training in instructor specialty and his satellite and wideband communications certifications. Michael received the Good Conduct Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal. He received his USAF NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, and Air Force Training Ribbon.

Michael served from August 2, 1990, to March 31, 1994, in support of Desert Shield and Desert Storm. During his service, he served as a training instructor for wideband radio electronics stationed in various locations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, and stateside in Biloxl, Mississippi. While in the Air Force, Mike received his associate of applied science and electronics systems technology degree at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. During his service, he married and had two children, Kimberly Ann and Izzie Jean Kirkpatrick.

After retiring from the Air Force, Michael worked in the telecommunications field, traveling throughout the United States while installing communications equipment for Tellabs. After leaving Tellabs, he worked in various occupations in and around Kansas City, Missouri and Toledo, Ohio.

After retirement, Michael resided in Queen City, Missouri, for several years, enjoying computer gaming and conversing with his nieces, Kerry, Kaitlyn, and Kayla, from Ohio. He especially enjoyed playing Runescape, Project Gorgon, and Factorio. He was proud of his electric bicycle that he rode throughout the community. He was extremely grateful to the Schuyler County Support Group and the caring staff of the Clarence Care Center for their care and support during his cancer treatment.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Izzie Jean Kirkpatrick of Edinburgh, Scotland, son-in-law Steve Debling and two grandchildren, Harvey and Rose Debling of the United Kingdom. He is also survived by four brothers, Ronald Edwin (Margaret) Kirkpatrick of Norwalk, Iowa, Donald Kirkpatrick of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kevin Kirkpatrick of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Daryl Mark (Kathy) Kirkpatrick of Toledo, Ohio. He is also survived by one sister Sandra (Duane) Arnold, of Memphis, Missouri. Mike is survived by his aunt Reva (Kenneth) Fincher of Junction City, Kansas, Uncle Robert Keith (June) Kirkpatrick of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Aunt Sherry Ludwick of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mike is also survived by his nieces and nephews Kerry (Josh) Kirkpatrick Solis, Kaitlyn Kirkpatrick, and Kayla Kirkpatrick, of Toledo, Ohio; Nathan (Angela) Arnold of Independence, Missouri; Todd (Jill) Arnold of Hannibal, Missouri; Angela (Darrell) Kirkpatrick Ficken of Marion, Iowa; and Noah (Danielle) Kirkpatrick of Anamosa, Iowa, and four great-nieces and six great-nephews and several cousins. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and daughter, Kimberly Ann Kirkpatrick Debling of the United Kingdom.

Per Mike’s wishes, he has gifted his body to the University of Missouri School of Anatomy and Pathology Medical School for research and education.

Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the Schuyler County Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 163, Queen City, Missouri.

Services will be held at a later date.