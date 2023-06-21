Anna Louise (Kenyon) Muntz died on May 17, 2023, at the Hospice House in Burlington, IA. Ann was the daughter of William Burton (Burt) and Irene Lillie (Helland) Kenyon and was born on August 26, 1942, in Forest City, Iowa.

Ann cared for others her entire life. While in high school she worked at the movie theater and stayed with her Grandmother Helland; she also helped while her mother faced terminal breast cancer. After graduation from Garner High School in 1960, Ann moved to Des Moines, IA, where she worked as a nurse’s aide and where she met Wayne Muntz. On July 10, 1963, they were married and to this union two children were born: Jeffrey Wayne and Lori Lynn.

The family lived in Farmington, IA, before moving to Kirksville, MO, where Ann and Wayne did factory work while he attended college. After his college graduation, they moved to Memphis, MO, where Ann had a career in the retail business, first as a clerk at JC Penney and concluding as manager of Dollar General. Following her retirement from full-time employment she worked part-time at RAIL and Heartland to provide in-home care. In 2020, Ann moved to assisted living and shared in activities, with her favorites being Bingo and Christian devotions.

Ann’s deep love and care for her family were shown in all she did, from her work to support the family to her delicious angel food birthday cakes. One of her favorite things was picnicking beside a lake; the family spent many days at Thousand Hills State Park and the Memphis Old Lake. Weekends often brought a night out to hear Wayne’s band, which evolved to include Jeff as drummer, and there were many Sunday dinners with her in-laws and walks to the creek on their farm to go rock hunting. Ann enjoyed annual vacations with her daughter to explore botanical gardens and go birdwatching. Ann’s lovely flower gardens, her Pontiac Grand Ams, and more recently her walker were all brightened by her favorite color – red.

Ann had an open heart and desire to help others. She volunteered at the Memphis Clothes Closet and coordinated the coat drive for children. While in her assisted living apartment, she collected stuffed animals from bingo winnings to send out in care packages. She enjoyed talking with friends on the phone and sharing memories of “olden times” with her brother. Her son Jeff’s death in 1996 created a lasting sorrow; Ann wanted those with mental health challenges to know there is help, such as calling or texting 988 for free support. Ann valued education and donated her body for medical study.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Wayne Muntz, whom she supported while he was in hospice care for terminal kidney cancer; her son, Jeff; nephew, Lon Kenyon; and her father- and mother-in-law, Harold Edmund and Frances D. (DeRosear) Muntz.

Survivors include her daughter Lori and husband Todd R. Brereton, whom Ann loved as a son. Ann is also survived by her brother, William (Bill) Kenyon, and his wife, Donna (Probasco) Kenyon; brother-in-law, Ronald Muntz, and his wife, Betty (Cahill) Muntz; nieces, Mona Kenyon-Dowiat, Sheri Muntz, and Kim Muntz; nephew, Dan Muntz; daughter-in-law, Jana (Jeffries) Muntz; and grandson, Derrick Wayne Muntz.

In lieu of flowers, in her honor, memorials are to either the Scotland County Library or the Scotland County EMT/ Ambulance Service in care of the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison, Memphis, MO 63555.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday afternoon, June 25, at 2:00 p.m. at Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis, and another Memorial service will be held on Tuesday afternoon, June 27, at 3:30 pm at the Kahoka RCF for her dear friends there. For those who attend either memorial you are invited to wear red and to share a memory of the care, grace, and kindness by which Ann lived her life. She will be cherished always by her loved ones.

