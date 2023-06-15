New Community Health Center Opens in Memphis

Submitted by Hector Contreras, NEMO Health Council

Memphis, Missouri – A ray of hope shines upon the rural community of Memphis as the long-awaited Memphis Community Health Center, a service by Northeast Missouri Health Council, opens its doors to serve the healthcare needs of its residents. The newly established facility is under the direction of Dr. Shane Wilson, Internal Medicine, and is set to bring a wave of relief and improved access to essential medical services for the people in this remote region.

Nestled in the heart of the picturesque countryside, Memphis is a tight-knit community that has long grappled with limited healthcare resources. Residents faced challenges in accessing quality medical care due to the scarcity of healthcare facilities in the area.

Expressing enthusiasm for the clinic’s launch, Dr. Wilson shared, “I am thrilled to be opening this clinic in Memphis. My goal is to provide high-quality healthcare services to the local community and make a positive impact on the health and well-being of my patients. I am passionate about internal medicine and look forward to serving the people of Memphis and the surrounding areas.”

Conveniently located at 118 E Grand Avenue, Memphis Community Health Center offers ample parking for patients’ convenience. The clinic is currently accepting new patients, and appointments can be scheduled by calling 660-465-7522.

The community health center, a collaborative effort between local authorities and Northeast Missouri Health Council, aims to bridge the healthcare gap and provide comprehensive services to the underserved population. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by a team of dedicated healthcare professionals, the center will offer a wide range of services for adults, including, preventive care, dental care, mental health services, and chronic disease management.

With the opening of Memphis CHC, it expands the reach Northeast Missouri Health Council has in rural Missouri, with locations in Kahoka, Edina, Milan, Macon and Kirksville.

One of the key advantages of the Memphis Community Health Center is its convenient location, situated in close proximity to the residents it serves. Previously, individuals had to travel considerable distances to access healthcare, posing challenges, particularly for those with limited transportation options. The center’s strategic placement brings healthcare closer to home, ensuring that medical attention is just a short journey away for residents of Memphis and surrounding rural areas.

By offering affordable healthcare services, the center aims to improve overall health outcomes and enhance the quality of life for individuals and families in the region. It also aspires to address healthcare disparities by providing access to essential services regardless of socioeconomic status or insurance coverage.

Local residents have expressed their enthusiasm about the new health center, recognizing its potential to positively impact their lives. Linda Johnson, a Memphis resident, shared her thoughts, saying, “We’ve been waiting for a facility like this for years. It’s such a relief to know that we can now receive quality healthcare right here in our community. It will make a tremendous difference for everyone, especially the elderly and those who struggle to travel.”

As the doors swing open to welcome its first patients, the Memphis Community Health Center shines as a beacon of hope for rural communities throughout Missouri. By ensuring access to vital healthcare services, this facility will play a pivotal role in nurturing the health and vitality of the people it serves, leaving a lasting impact on the community for years to come.

Northeast Missouri Health Council, Partners for a lifetime of health Medical, Dental, and Behavioral Clinics in Kirksville, Missouri, Macon, Missouri, Milan, Missouri, Memphis, Missouri, and Kahoka, Missouri. Visit our website to find the nearest clinic to you. www. nemohealthcouncil.com.