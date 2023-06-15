Memphis City Council Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Disclaimer: Below are the unapproved minutes of the Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis, Missouri from the meeting held on June 1, 2023. The Minutes are subject to amendment, correction, or clarification until formal approval by the Board of Aldermen.

DRAFT – The Board of Alderman of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 6:45 p.m. in the Memphis City Hall at 125 West Jefferson Street in Memphis. Mayor Mike Ahland called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Mike Gundy, Lane Campbell, Katie Harris, and Jenny Aldridge. Others in attendance were: City Attorney Brett Bozarth, City Administrator Stacy Alexander, City Electric Department Head Jordan Fulk, City Road and Street Department Head Roger Tinkle, City Water and Sewer Department Head Randall Aldridge, Mike Gundy, Mikel Harvey, Ed Good, and City Clerk Nikki Beard.

Pledge of Allegiance

Minutes/Corrections/ Additions

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to approve the meeting minutes. Alderman Campbell seconded the motion.

VOTE: Gundy, aye. Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Payment of the Bills

Citizen Participation

Jace Morrow came to the meeting to discuss a bill he received for hitting a power line on May 17, 2023. Morrow would like to pay half of the bill. The Council will discuss further in closed session.

Ed Good came to the meeting to continue discussion about his easement proposal. During the April meeting it was decided not to go forward with the easement. Alderman Harris had left messages for Mr. Good about the decision.

Unfinished Business

The last few months the Council has discussed and reviewed electric rates.

City Administrator Alexander asked the council for input on revising the electric rate structure to include a minimum monthly customer charge similar in structure to the city’s existing water rate structure. The current minimum electric charge of $7.71 per month includes the first 50 kWh of usage. For any electric bill with over 50 kWh of usage, the effective minimum charge is under $2.00 per month. Alexander suggested the minimum monthly charge for residential electric service to be in the $20 to $25 per month range and to bill for electric usage at a flat kwh rate of around 12.5 cents per kWh. The city’s current marginal kWh rate is 11.43 cents for residential and 10.85 cents for commercial. The ECA (Energy Cost Adjustment) charge for the city has averaged around 2.35 cents per kWh over the last year with the highest ECA in December 2022 of 3.01 cents per kWh. The end goal would be to minimize the ECA charges, not to increase the overall electric rates for the city. The two local electric cooperatives have a similar rate structure to the proposed rate structure and have raised their monthly minimum charges in recent months. One of the cooperatives now charges a monthly minimum of $37.00 for residential customers and a flat rate of 12.65 cents per kWh of electric usage. The other local cooperative charges $1.75 per day, which amounts to a $52.50 minimum for a month with a 30-day billing cycle and a stepped kWh rate with a marginal rate of 12.25 cents per kWh. Alexander is going to discuss the proposal with the city’s electrical engineers for further input ahead of a final rate proposal. After some discussion, the council advised Alexander to use a $25 monthly minimum to construct the rate proposal.

The TAP Grant the City of Memphis engineering needs verified. The engineering may be done from the previous application. Chris Feeney may be able to help with this process. Alderman Aldridge made a motion for either City Clerk Beard or City Administrator Alexander to verify engineering for the TAP Grant. Alderman Campbell seconded the motion. VOTE: Gundy, aye. Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

New Business

Alderman and Planning and Zoning Committee Member Katie Harris reported to the Council that the Planning and Zoning Committee recommends approval, contingent on the garage measurements, the variance application of Jamie Kice for the property @ 605 N. Lincoln.

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to approve, the variance application of Jamie Kice for the property @ 605 N. Lincoln, contingent on the garage measurements. Alderman Gundy seconded the motion. VOTE: Gundy, aye. Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Reports

Water and Sewer Department Head Randall Aldridge reported that the water department replaced a curb box and stem, did water tap at the new Dollar General and set water meters, repaired a water leak on Sanders Street, repaired water leak on Cleveland Street, and mapped curb valves. The sewer department ran a camera on Main Street sewer line where a sewer drop out was broken causing a sink hole in the road. The sewer crew cut the road, dug it up, repaired the line, and filled the drop out hole with concrete. The sewer crew helped the new Dollar General with their sewer manhole installation on North Main. The sewer crew also investigated another manhole that the ring and lid had been hit and damage. The ring and lid were replaced with new and raised 4 inches. The sewer crew has been jetting sewer lines on the East side of town.

Department Head Aldridge also reported that the gas valves in the kitchen at the Fire Station were replaced.

Department Head Aldridge reported that the pool has been leaking water and needs to be inspected and repaired by a contractor after the pool season. Aldridge’s crew repaired all four shower valves, repaired several toilets and replaced one, and replaced an element in the water heater at the pool. They also replaced the auto fill valve in surge basin and spent some time trying to get the water level set. They ran a camera down the pool line and did not see anything causing the issue.

The hydrovac has been delivered and has been used. A water tank needs repaired on the hydrovac and wiring for the hot box still needs installed.

Department Head Aldridge would like to add some information with the ROW permit. An example, you must install tracer wire with all water and sewer line install within city limits or tied to city line and all water and sewer tie in must be inspected by the city before covering up, if not inspected it will have to be dug back up and inspected.

Department Head Aldridge inquired about the Old Dollar General easement. The camera was unable to get through the lines today.

Road and Street Department Head Roger Tinkle reported they had mowed the parks, at the pool, state shed, City Hall, horse trails, and ditches around town, sprayed weeds around town and at the lakes, replaced several traffic signs, hauled rock and spread rock on lake roads, replaced tubes, cleaned ditches, fixed roadside asphalt on East Jefferson, filled several water break holes, filled pot holes, concrete at the South Campground around the outhouse has been finished, fallen limbs at the old lake (old city reservoir) have been removed, double door to chemical room @ the pool was replaced, barricades have been delivered and picked up several times @ the square, flags were set up and taken down for Memorial Day @ the cemetery, graves were marked, chip list completed, mulch loaded, bathrooms and trash at the lake were checked.

Tinkle mentioned three old shelters at Johnson Park either needing repaired or torn down. It was decided to tear down and not save the shelters. There is a 12’X18’ shelter frame that needs a location. It was decided to put near new equipment @ Johnson Park when new playground equipment arrives.

Electric Department Head Jordan Fulk reported to the Council that his crew had fixed street lights, pulled new coax cable in for the scoreboard @ Johnson Park, sprayed back substation, fixed lights at the pool, looked at flocculators at the water plant for possibility of installing VFD’s, fixed lights on the shower house at the lake, worked on the beacon light at the airport, framed and set poles for the new Dollar General, pulled in wire for 3 phase primary for the new Dollar General, poured concrete pad for the transformer to sit on, dug in 40 feet of 4 inch pvc from the dip pole to the transformer pad, pilled in 3 runs of 1/0 okonite primary underground wire, 60 feet each for a total of 180 feet, terminated the underground primary at the pole, made up the cut outs and arrestors, and all the grounds, and set 300 kva padmount transformer.

Fulk wanted the Council to know that the old outfield lights @ Johnson Park are getting hard to get. The Council recommended getting a quote list for budget time.

Fire Chief Eric Probst and Fireman Justin Winn came to the meeting to make sure everything was OK with how the bills were split. The Council explained they would like the parts store receipts to specify what used for.

City Administrator Stacy Alexander will get ahold of someone that could help find the old Dollar General owner for the easement.

There is a disc golf tournament at the lake on June 10, Alexander could send resources to mow. It was suggested during discussion that if the course is not going to be maintained, the course needs removed.

Alexander told the Council that he and City Clerk Nikki Beard attended an MML meeting in Perry, Missouri on June 23, 2023. The meeting gave legislative updates.

Alexander also attended multiple other meetings.

Alexander mentioned that the City Hall building might need some tuck pointing. Alexander will look into for budget time.

Alexander wanted the Council to know that Rural water may seek to get water from the City. Will be discussed further in closed session.

City Clerk Beard told the Council that Derek Ambrose had let City Hall know that Kid’s Safety Days would be held June 24th from 10am- 2pm on the square.

Beard asked about the verbiage in an ordinance about building permits. The ordinance has a Zoning Administrator issuing the building permit, who is the Zoning Administrator?

Alderman Harris made a motion to appoint the City Administrator, as always being the Zoning Administrator. Alderman Campbell seconded the motion. Vote: Gundy, aye. Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Alderman Gundy had a question about the water survey received in the utility bill. Randall explained what it was for. The survey is to help locate lead and copper lines in town, which the EPA has mandated.

Alderman Gundy had a complaint that the gate at the cemetery is rusty and needs painted.

Alderman Gundy mentioned that the Lake Show Me sign was missing. Roger Tinkle knew the sign was gone, the Conservation department took it and is replacing it.

Alderman Gundy had complaint of yards not mowed and full of junk cars.

Alderman Gundy had a complaint of carpenter bees in the horse trail pavilion at Lake Show Me. Roger Tinkle let the Council know it had been sprayed for the bees.

Alderman Campbell had a citizen complaint about dogs and junk cars.

Alderman Campbell and Doc Donelson are going to plant some trees for Tree City USA.

Alderman Harris would like some laminated copies of the Zoning map for the Planning and Zoning Committee. The map also needs a few updates. Harris also touched on planning and zoning moving forward with solutions talked about in the Planning and Zoning Committee meeting with the Council on May 30, 2023.

Alderman Harris mentioned the 4-way stop on Lover’s Lane and the issues when people park around there. Harris requested a no parking sign. City Attorney Brett Bozarth will draw up an ordinance.

Alderman Harris wanted to know what are the City’s building inspection options? What would the budget look like for a building inspector?

Harris asked if the Planning and Zoning Committee can say anything to people building without permits? The Council was OK with them saying something.

Alderman Harris has had complaints of derby cars parked in yards.

Alderman Harris would like to get the job for Parks and Rec director put out for applications.

Alderman Aldridge gave a pool report. The pool has a Facebook page. The pool has new umbrellas, has water aerobics starting soon, and has planned extended night swims. The pool will be giving swimming lessons, just won’t be red cross certified.

Alderman Aldridge had reports of several tattered flags that need changed out.

Alderman Aldridge had a concern about the fence at the light plant.

Alderman Aldridge asked about the progress with City website.

Alderman Aldridge received complements on the way the cemetery looked.

Alderman Aldridge would like letters sent to nuisance property owners.

Alderman Aldridge would like to solicit bids for the t-ball field to be complete for Spring 2024. At the end of the season little league equipment will need to be gotten rid of, there is a lot of extra that needs gone through. Purplewave might be an option to get rid of the extra equipment.

Mayor Ahland asked who is responsible for grass growing up in sidewalk cracks? Per Council discussion the answer was the owner of the property.

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to adjourn to closed session. Alderman Harris seconded the motion. VOTE: Gundy, aye. Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye. TIME: 9:48 pm.

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to adjourn from closed session to regular session. Alderman Gundy seconded the motion.

VOTE: Gundy, aye. Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye. TIME: 10:51 pm.

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to allow the City of Memphis to provide emergency water to the Rural Water District for $5.00/ 1000 gallon subject to the City’s discretion and availability, with restriction. Alderman Harris seconded the motion.

Vote: Gundy, aye. Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

