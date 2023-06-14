Loyd Edward “Bud” Garrett, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the age of 81.

The son of Herbert “Red” Glen and Wilma June (Dalton) Garrett, he was born on September 13, 1941 in rural Scotland County, Missouri.

On July 15, 1962 in Downing, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Maxine Shirley Oakes and to this union one son, Timothy Lee Garrett was born. Bud was a loving husband to Maxine for over 60 years.

Bud is survived by his wife, Maxine Shirley Garrett; sister, Carol Seamster; brother, Lyle Garrett and wife, Lana; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Garrett and Bonnie Oakes; one brother-in-law, Dale Oakes; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Bud is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert “Red” and Wilma June Garrett; one son, Timothy Lee Garrett in October 2018; one sister, Nancy Bishop; one brother, Glen Garrett and one brother-in-law, Charles Seamster; two nieces, Michelle Shern and Michelle McNeal.

Bud was a Union motor grader operator in the St. Louis area for most of his life. He loved his work and enjoyed sharing stories on Sundays with his dad, “Red,” his brother, Glen, and his uncle “Fat.” Bud retired to Camdenton, Missouri where he and Maxine took many trips. He enjoyed the beautiful scenery and watching wildlife wherever they were.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with family members officiating. Music will be provided by Taylor Liska, with special selections of “Scars in Heaven” and “I’ll Fly Away”. Pallbearers will be David Dufur, Mike McGoldrick, Caleb McGoldrick, Preston Dufur and Haden Liska. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for Campground Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Campground Cemetery, east of Downing, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.