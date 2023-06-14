Larry Lee ‘Spike’ Simerl, 75, of Agency, Iowa passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023 at his home in his loving wife’s arms.

The eldest son of Eldon Lee and Lillian Florence (Stone) Simerl was born on January 21, 1948, just east of Downing in Schuyler County at his grandparents Stone’s home.

Larry married the former Sherry Gwen Arnot on May 22, 1974 in Albuquerque, NM. She survives.

They celebrated 49 years of marriage and 52 years loving each other.

Larry was inducted into the US Army (Mar.1968-Mar.1970). He served in Vietnam with 1st Calvary (Airmobile) C/5 as an Infantryman (Aug.1968-Aug.1969). Larry was assigned stateside serving with Co B 4th Bn 46th Inf 1st Armored Division “Old Ironsides” 4th US Army until Mar. 1970, then was placed on reserve status until he was honorably discharged in March 1974. Larry held a lifetime membership with the Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial VFW Post # 4958 of Memphis.

He graduated from Memphis High School in 1965. After his tour in the army and various jobs; he attended Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa graduating with a diploma in Welding and Auto Collision AAS Degree. Larry was able to restore his beloved Volkswagons and VW trikes. Indian Hills hired Larry as a part-time Auto Body Lab Assistant and night-class instructor (1979- 1984). He continued his education to obtain a state license in order to teach in a 2 year college. From 1985 until he retired in 2010, he taught Auto Collision and Mechanical classes at Indian Hills. Larry taught close to 3,600 students, not including 21 years of night class students, during his career. Larry loved passing knowledge on to future generations. He served on the advisory board for Indian Hills Community College for many years, even after retirement.

His greatest love, besides his family and friends, was deer hunting and year-round fishing. He enjoyed his 30 arces of heaven in Agency, where he lived with his wife since October 1993.

Larry was baptized in December 1991 with his sister Merrill and niece Debbie at the Downing Christian Church in Downing.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Frank and Bertha (Props) Stone and John and Susan (Miller) Simerl; his sister, Merrill (Simerl) Sides, and brother-in-law, Donald ‘Doc’ Sides.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry, of the home; a daughter, Deidre ‘Sonni’(Phil) Rief of Fort Walton, FL.; a sister, Carol (Don) Scurlock of Bloomfield; a brother Terry ‘Bear’ (Patty) Simerl of Melbourne, FL.; a grandson, Aniston Sanford of Fort Walton, Fla.; mother-in-law, Joan (Ludwick) Arnot of Agency; nephews and nieces: Jerry (Maragret) Scurlock, Joy (Scott) Aylward, Susie (John) Brotherton, Doug (Shelly) Sides, Derrick (Shelley) Sides, Debbie (Rick) Conrad, Darren Sides, DeeDee Gerdts and fiancee Randy James, Dustin (Lisa) Sides, Mike Simerl and Scott Simerl. He dearly loved all his nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, great-great nephews and nieces, many cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services were held July 10 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Larry Smith officiating. Burial, with military honors by the Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial V.F.W. Post #4958 of Memphis, was in the Memphis Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Memphis V.F.W. or St. Jude Children’s Hospital and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

