Gloria (Seals) Stearley, age 66 passed away suddenly on April 28, 2020, after experiencing a ruptured brain aneurysm. She is honored and beloved by Ralph, her husband of 43 years, and children Samuel, Ursula (Mike) Koster, and Jane (Brett) Langscheid, and grandchildren Cayden and Bettie Langscheid. She is survived by six siblings: Owen (Kathy) Seals of Green River, Wyoming; Wanda (John) Meyer of Luverne, Minnesota; Ross (Reta) Seals of Linn, Missouri; Monte (Bekki) Seals of Rogersville, Missouri; Mark Seals of Kirksville, Missouri; and Karla Seals (Bryant Arioso) of Jefferson, South Dakota, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Elma Seals of Arbela, Missouri. Gloria’s family moved to their farm south of Memphis when she was two years of age and she attended Scotland County R-1 schools from kindergarten through her senior year of high school. She then attended the University of Missouri and graduated with a degree in Art. Gloria was a quiet but joyful person who loved to joke and laugh. She possessed a keen eye for color and texture, which expressed itself in her love for wildflowers and gardening, as well as in knitting and weaving at a series of ever-larger and more complicated looms. She exemplified the noble woman of Proverbs, Chapter 31: “She holds the distaff in her hand, and her fingers grasp the spindle…when she opens her mouth, it is to speak wisely, and loyalty is the theme of her teaching.” She loved her family and God deeply. She was able to donate organs through Michigan Gift of Life, for which we are all grateful.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m at the Memphis Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Mt. Moria cemetery in Azen.