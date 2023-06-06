Scott R. Sommer 07/21/1956 – 06/04/2023

A private family memorial service for 66-year-old Scott R. Sommer of Memphis, Missouri will be held at a later date per his request. Scott died on Sunday morning, June 4, 2023, at his home with his wife and friends at his side.

Scott was an avid collector of vintage items and creator of remarkable and unique windchimes known throughout the tri-state area. He enjoyed watching Nascar Racing and had the opportunity to serve as a Winston Cup Official at one time. Scott was a builder of racecars and drag cars. He was a mechanic for more than 40 years of which 30 plus years were with Ford.

Scott was born on July 21, 1956, in Rexburg, Idaho to Ross and Ireta (Mickelson) Sommer. He married the former Cindy Dial on February 2, 2008, in Memphis, Missouri.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy; 3 sons; Ross (Elisha) Sommer of Lexington, North Carolina, Jason (Tabitha) Sommer of High Point, North Carolina, and Corey Varnold (Amber) of Carl Junction, Missouri; 2 sisters, Julie (Brian) Coryell of Webster, Texas and Jana (Kirk) Collier of Menan, Idaho; 2 brothers, Brent (Linda) Sommer of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Steve (Susan) Sommer of St. Anthony, Idaho, and sister-in-law, Rita (Bill) Young of Jefferson City, Missouri. Scott was a proud grandfather of 6, Roselia and Conrad Sommer and Aubree, Chelsee, Kylee, and Kadee Varnold as well as many nieces and nephews. Special Friends were Warren, Roy, Jeremy and Jimmy and his four-legged friend “Bo”

Preceding him in death were his parents, Ross and Ireta Sommer and two brothers, Jerry and Fred Sommer of California.

