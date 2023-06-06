Charles Edward Harris, Jr., “Chipper”, 76, of Memphis died Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Clark County Care Center in Kahoka.

He was born the son of Charles Edward and Nancy (Leslie) Harris on November 29, 1946 in Bloomfield.

Chipper attended both the University of Missouri-Columbia and Northeast Missouri State University before graduating from The Chevrolet School of Merchandising and Management — Dealer Sons’ School in 1972.

He married the former Helen Louise Daniels on March 23, 1967 in Memphis. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2020.

Chipper was an automotive dealer at Harris Motor Co. in Memphis for many years. He also served as Scotland County Presiding Commissioner. Chipper was a member of the Jaycees, Scotland County Rotary Club, served on the Scotland County R-1 School Board, was a trustee for the Missouri Auto Dealers Association (MADA) as well as serving on numerous other boards.

He was an avid golfer and fisherman, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and in-laws, Wilber and Edith Daniels.

He is survived by his son, Christopher (Holly) Harris; daughter: Andrea (Chris) Hunt; siblings: Leslie (Reen) Gant, Betsy (Ron) Miller, Geoff Harris and Sally (Dan) Dwyer; grandchildren: Trever (Katie) Harris, Hilary (Taylor) Rader, Olivia Harris (husband Kyle Childress) and Lydia Hunt; grandchildren: Chandler Harris, Eleanor and Matilda Rader, and Betty Harris; nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 10 at the First Christian Church with Pastor Jack Sumption officiating. Joe and Lori Fulk will provide the music. Inurnment will be in the Memphis Cemetery with David Myers officiating. Sam Berkowitz, Chad York, John Craig, Tommy Myers, David Myers, Chase Moore and Richard Harper are honorary pallbearers.

Visitation is from 12-8 p.m., Friday, June 9, at the Gerth Funeral Home with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Scotland County Golf Team or the Scotland County School Foundation and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main, Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent to the Harris family by signing the online guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.