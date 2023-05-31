Class of 2023 Graduates

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, thirty-seven high school students walked across the stage and received their diplomas at the 2023 Scotland County R-1 High School commencement ceremony.

The students processed into the gym to “Pomp & Circumstance” performed by the Concert Band.

Bryn Aylward, class president, gave the commencement opening speech to start the afternoon’s ceremony.

Principal Kirk Stott, recognized the students receiving Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude and Summa Cum Laude academic honors.

The senior class address was given by graduating senior, Owen Triplett. He reflected on many shared memories from the past school years.

Superintendent Dr. Ryan Bergeson introduced the guest speaker of the day, Lieutenant Governor of Missouri, Mike Kehoe.

Lieutenant Governor Kehoe started his address by recognizing the Veterans and active duty military personnel in attendances. He shared some of the important lessons taught to him by the significant people in his life. One of his mentors, Dave St Clair owned a car dealership. Kehoe worked for him for several years starting at age 15.

“It was at this dealership that I learned one of the most significant rules of business,“ Kehoe said.

“Be nice to everybody and work your butt off”.

He went on to say that today he had the unique opportunity to offer a few words of wisdom to the graduates.

“I can tell you with absolute certainty that working hard and valuing those around you will give you the foundation to do great things,” stated Kehoe. “Leadership is not passed through the bloodline. You have to earn it.”

Kehoe reminded the students that they have to continue to work hard to be successful.

“By being here today you have proven that you have the tenacity and dedication to set a goal and work your way through it,” said Kehoe, “I challenge you to never ever sell yourself short.”

Principal Stott introduced the senior class as they were presented their diplomas by SCR-1 Board of Education President Jamie Triplett.

The ceremony ended with the closing commencement speech given by Karli Hamilton, class treasure and the students marching out to “Wave the Flag” performed by the SCR-1 Concert band under the direction of Nathaniel Orr.