Margaret L. (Martin) Witmer, 83, of Cocoa Beach, Florida passed away at her home on March 7, 2023. She was born on May 14, 1939 to O.G. “Buster” and Faye (Grabowski) Martin of Memphis, Missouri.

Margaret lived in Scotland County, Missouri for over 42 years. While attending Memphis High School, Margaret excelled in choir, receiving high ratings from the Missouri Music Educators Association Choral Contests. Margaret continued her education with the Kirksville College of Cosmetology.

She was the owner and operator of Beauty by Margaret Hair Salon in Memphis, Missouri for 18 years (1963-1981). Her work career spanned 33 years as an active cosmetologist and 7 years in retail employment.

Margaret called Florida home for over 41 years, where she enjoyed her flowers, the beach, and live concerts and musicals.

She took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her unconditional love, support, and joy will be greatly missed.

Margaret is survived by her two children from a previous marriage, Kris Egbert of Cocoa Beach, Florida and Kimberly (Michael) Young of Wentzville, Missouri; six grandchildren, Jenna (Denny) Ward of Memphis, Missouri, Marcus Shalley of West Palm Beach, Florida, Elle Egbert of Hudson, North Carolina, Olivia Egbert of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Hannah Young of Columbia, Missouri, and Nicole Young of Omaha, Nebraska; two great-grandchildren, Bryleigh and Rucker Ward of Memphis, Missouri; sister, Doris Orton of Memphis, Missouri, and niece, Jan Peterson of Kansas City, Missouri; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wayne Witmer; siblings, Pauline Robinson, Bud Martin, Billy Martin, Dorothy Arnold, Mary Crase, and Carolyn Paris.

The family is planning a private family graveside service at the Memphis Cemetery in Memphis Missouri.

Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements.