Tigers Tame Rams in Conference Win

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- The Scotland County baseball Tigers were looking to avenge an earlier loss at Schuyler County by a score of 9-8 in the first game of the season. This game was in the friendly confines of Tiger Field and this time it would count toward the conference standings. When the dust had settled, the Tigers had secured a dominant 12-2 win in 5 innings by run rule.

Ian Wilson got things going in the bottom of the first for Scotland County with a grounder to left that scored Vince Dale. He then followed that up by stealing home from third on the first pitch to Logan Buford.

Lucas Durflinger added an RBI line drive to center to score Buford and Carter Clatt. Hunter Sapp got in on the RBI action with a single to center to score Durflinger. The Tigers led 5-0 after one inning.

In the bottom of the second, Wilson drove home Elias Hatfield by virtue of the fielder’s choice. That run extended the Tiger lead to 6-0.

The third inning saw the scoring parade continue when a Sapp grounder plated Clatt. Riley Small added a single to left to score Durflinger. The Tigers led 8-0 when Wilson picked up a two-out double to center. That scored Small and Hatfield. The Tigers were cruising with a 10-0 lead after three innings.

The Rams got on the board in the top of the fifth when two Tiger errors and a walk loaded the bases. Elliott Sevits hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Bryson Wilson. Connor Smith belted a sac fly that scored Ryan Farris. The Rams trailed 10-2 mid fifth inning.

But the Tigers responded in the bottom of the inning. A Wilson grounder to left scored Sapp. Small then scored on an error on the same play and the Tigers had a walk-off win by a score of 12-2.

Cooper Amen got the start and the loss for the Rams. He worked two innings and faced 14 batters. He struck out two and walked one, allowing seven hits and six runs, four of which were earned. Kale Windy worked 2 2/3 innings in relief.

Owen Triplett got the start and the complete game win for the Tigers. He worked all five innings facing 22 batters. He struck out four and walked three, allowing two hits and two runs, neither of which were earned. The Tigers hit at a .357 clip as a team while the Rams were held to a .111 team batting average for the game.