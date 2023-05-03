Leroy S. Nolt, 80, of Memphis, Missouri, entered into rest Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Scotland County Memorial Hospital.

Leroy was born September 29, 1942 at his home in New Holland, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, the son of Jonas Z. and Lizzie H. Nolt.

He was raised in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and was united in marriage to Laura W. Weaver on April 23, 1964 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania. Together they shared fifty years of life’s joys and sorrows and to this union three sons and three daughters were born.

Leroy and his wife moved to Scotland County, Missouri in 1976. He was a farmer and an electrician. He was a member of North View Mennonite Church, north of Arbela, Missouri.

Leroy is survived by his 5 children; Rose Ann (Warren) Martin of Colby, Wisconsin; Elaine (Leon) Burkholder of Memphis, Missouri; Gary Nolt of Delta, Iowa; Randy (Lou) Nolt of Lititz, Pennsylvania; and Glenda (Vernon) Garman of Moberly, Missouri; twenty-four grandchildren; Alvin (Rosanne) Martin; Gerald (Rosanne) Martin, Eunice (Darryl) Brubacker, Grace Ann (Mervin) Brubaker, Barbara Martin, and Ethan Martin all of Wisconsin; Eugene (Jessalyn) Burkholder, and Bonita Burkholder all of Memphis, Missouri; Kimberly (Matthew) Martin, Bradley (Judy) Nolt and Macy Nolt all of Memphis, Missouri; Scott (Nicole) Nolt, Brandon (Janessa) Nolt, and Cheyanne (Jadin) Zimmerman, Addie and Lexie Nolt all of Pennsylvania; Samantha, KyAnne, Lane, Kirsten, Kayli, Lindsey, Shanna, and Grant Garman all of Moberly, Missouri; 28 great- grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother; Jonas (Jane) Nolt of Lititz, Pennsylvania; 5 sisters; Anna Shirk of New Holland, Pennsylvania; Esther Weaver of Dever, Pennsylvania; Alta Nolt of Ephrata, Pennsylvania; Elizabeth Weaver of Barnett, Missouri; Vera (Mrs. Aaron) Martin of Ephrata, Pennsylvania.

Leroy was preceded in death by his wife, Laura; his parents; a son, Eugene; a granddaughter Cheryl Martin; two brothers, John Nolt and David Nolt; three brothers-in-law, Ivan Shirk, Lloyd Weaver and Aaron Weaver

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Hillcrest Mennonite Community Center south of Memphis, Missouri.

Funeral Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the North View Mennonite Church north of Arbela, Missouri.

Officiating will be Charles Zimmerman, Nelson Martin, Kenneth Zimmerman, and Carl Hoover. Pallbearers will be Eugene Burkholder, Gerald Martin, Lane Garman, Brandon Nolt, Ethan Martin, Bradley Nolt and a sister-in-law Mary Nolt.

Burial will be in the North View Mennonite Cemetery north of Arbela, Missouri.

The family requests no flowers, your presence and prayers are welcome.

Memphis Funeral Home of Memphis, Missouri is assisting the family.