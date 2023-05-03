Donna Jean (Drummond) Hilliard, 97 of Queen City, Missouri, formerly of Lancaster, Missouri passed away at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The daughter of Arlyn Vern and Mayme Elaine (Brookhart) Drummond, she was born on January 27, 1926 in Azen, Missouri. Donna attended school in Azen, Memphis and Granger, Missouri. Moving to Lancaster in 1942, she graduated with the Lancaster High School class of 1943. She attended Kirksville State Teachers College (now Truman State). On December 23, 1946 in Troy, Kansas, she was united in marriage to Donald E. Hilliard and to this union 3 children were born, Jackie Wayne, Penny Sue and Donald Rex.

Donna is survived by her husband, Donald of

Queen City, Missouri; one daughter, Penny Probasco and husband, Rick of Lancaster, Missouri; two grandsons, Cory Alan Probasco and wife, Andrea of Denver, Colorado and Donald Erik Probasco and wife, Shannon of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; three great grandchildren, Hilliard Probasco of Denver, Colorado, Ryen and Kylie Probasco of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; one sister, Nita Cragg of Gallatin, Missouri; nieces and nephews and other family members. Donna is preceded by her parents; 2 sons, Jackie Wayne and Donald Rex in infancy; one brother, Rex Leon Drummond; one sister, Laura Robeson; one sister-in-law, Bernice Drummond; two brothers-in-law, Harry Robeson and John Thomas Cragg. Donna worked at the Rock Island Arsenal during World War II. She then taught at Fruit Hill School in Knox County, Missouri and Pleasant View School in Schuyler County, Missouri. She was the Schuyler County Deputy Circuit Clerk and Recorder from 1959 to 1961. She was a Program Assistant at the Schuyler County ASCS office from 1961 to 1995.

Donna was baptized at the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri and later transferred her membership to the Lancaster Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri when she and Don moved to Lancaster, Missouri.

She was a member of the Tipptopper Extension Club, a 4-H Club Leader and a Sunday School teacher. She belonged to P. E.O. Chapter E Lancaster, the Historical Society and the Order of the Eastern Star. An avid bridge player, she played in both the evening and afternoon bridge clubs. Don and Donna delivered Meals on Wheels for a number of years.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lancaster Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri with Brad Drummond of Lancaster, Missouri officiating. Music will be special selections of “In The Garden” and “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” performed by soloist, Jolene Sublett. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be John Robeson, Dan Drummond, David Drummond, Jay Cragg, Chris Cragg and Jeff Cragg. Memorials have been established for Lancaster Christian Church CWS and Schuyler County Nutrition Site. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.