Scotland Co. Hospital Photo Contest Winners Announced

Alisa R. Kigar, Communications Specialist

The Scotland County Hospital Small Improvements Committee rolled out a Photo Contest during the winter. Nearly 70 photos were entered in the contest. The Committee is currently working to hang many photos around the Hospital and Rural Health Clinics.

Photos could be submitted by anyone, but the photo had to be taken in Scotland, Schuyler, Clark or Knox counties. The photos submitted feature powerful and inspiring images of animals, structures, nature, seasons, people and much more.

The winning entries are as follows:

1st Place – “A Pure and Terrible Beauty” by Rodney Harvey

2nd Place – “Black Tailed White Japanese Rooster” by Morgan Jackson

3rd Place – “The Simple Life” by Julie Morrow

The top three prize winners received Memphis Bucks that can be used at Memphis area businesses. In addition to the top 3 winners, 31 additional photos were chosen and printed on canvas and will be placed throughout the facility.

The last photo contest was held in 2011 and those photos also hang on the walls of the Hospital and Rural Health Clinics. When patients, families and visitors walk the hallways of the Hospital, they can admire all of these photographs and the new ones added with the 2023 Photo Contest.

The Scotland County Hospital Small Improvements Committee appreciates everyone that submitted photos to the contest!