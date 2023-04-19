Tigers Defeat Eagles in Conference

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 4/10/23- The Scotland County Tiger varsity baseball squad hosted the Knox County Eagles at Tiger Field on Monday, April 10th. The Tigers picked up a big conference win by a final of 8-4 in 6 ½ innings.

Owen Triplett got the start on the mound for the Tigers. Brayton McCurren was the starter for the Eagles.

In the top of the first, Kellen Parrish drove a 2-out single to left to score Robert Dooley and McCurren. The Eagles led 2-0 in the middle of the first.

The bottom half of the inning saw the Tigers use a lead-off walk, a single and a hit by pitch to load the bases. That set the table for Ian Wilson to then draw a walk which scored Carter Clatt, who was courtesy running for Owen Triplett. Logan Buford then drew a walk and pushed Elias Hatfield across the plate. The game was tied at 2-2 with bases loaded and nobody out.

That prompted Eagles coach David Cameron to lift his starter and bring on Blake Parrish in relief. After striking out the first two hitters he faced, Parrish gave up a two-out single to right that scored Vince Dale and Wilson. The Tigers ended the first inning with a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the second a Dale double scored Clatt and Hatfield. The Tigers extended their lead to 6-2.

The top of the third saw the Eagles get on the board again. A Kellen Parrish single to right scored Rylan Roberts. The Eagles trimmed the defict to 6-3.

The Tigers answered back with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Wilson drove a single to left to score Dale and give Scotland County a 7-3 lead.

A Kellen Parrish sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth allowed Roberts to score. Knox County again had the deficit within three, trailing 7-4. But the Tigers would have yet another answer in the bottom of the inning when a Lucas Durflinger two-out triple to left allowed him to score later on an error on a Triplett grounder. That gave the Tigers their final margin of victory 8-4.

Knox County’s Kellen Parrish was three for three at the plate with four RBIs. For Scotland County, Dale, Wilson and Richmond each went two for three with two RBIs.

Triplett got the start and win while facing 29 batters in 5 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out two while allowing six hits and four runs, one of which was earned. Wilson got the save working the final 1 1/3 innings.

McCurren got the start and the loss for the Eagles. He faced five batters before being lifted for Parrish. He recorded three walks while allowing a hit and four runs, all earned. Parrish faced the final 28 batters. He tallied 10 strikeouts and allowed nine hits and four runs, two of which were earned.

The Tigers improved to 3-3 overall, 2-1 conference, while the Eagles fell to 6-4 overall, 1-2 conference.